In his new memoir, Pageboy, actor Elliot Page takes readers on a journey through his life, delving into various aspects including his experiences as a trans celebrity, his strained relationship with his stepmother, and his complex romantic affairs that provided solace during challenging times in his career, DailyBeast confirms.

Page, known for their role in the film Juno, shares an intimate revelation about a behind-the-scenes affair with co-star Olivia Thirlby during the filming of the 2007 Diablo Cody dramedy that catapulted them to fame. Elliot Page describes the moment in Thirlby's hotel room when she expressed her attraction, leading to a passionate connection between the two. They engaged in a secret sexual relationship, exploring various locations such as hotel rooms, trailers on set, and even a private room in a restaurant.

While Thirlby, also 36, came out as bisexual in 2011 and has been married to Jacques Pienaar since 2014, Page's journey of self-discovery continued. Page publicly came out as gay in 2014 and later as transgender in December 2020.

In a more lighthearted revelation, Page recounts being set up on a date by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio during the filming of Inception. A friend of DiCaprio's visited the set, and Page felt an instant connection. Their first date took place at Universal Studios, accompanied by Leonardo DiCaprio and his mother. Page and their date, Peter, enjoyed the rides together, sharing moments of closeness.

Page, who recently expressed the joy they feel in their body on Instagram, is currently embarking on a brief North American tour to promote their memoir. Pageboy offers readers an intimate glimpse into the actor's personal and professional life, shedding light on their journey of self-discovery and the significant relationships that have shaped their experiences.