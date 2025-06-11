North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick has one significant injury on his hands. Which came before the eight-time Super Bowl winning coach arrived at Chapel Hill. Belichick now provided an update on where things stand with Max Johnson.

The 2024 quarterback sustained a severe leg injury in 2024. Belichick revealed via Dan Morrison of On3 where the quarterback's health currently stands.

“Max is doing very well,” Belichick began. “His rehab has been long and I have a lot of admiration for him.”

Belichick acknowledged that the quarterback endured a rough road to recovery. But has hit his recovery hard.

“It’s a tough injury, but nobody’s worked harder than he has, and he certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring,” Belichick said. “So, we’ll see exactly where he is when things start, but it’s a whole lot closer, and we certainly expect to see him out there. So, it’s been very encouraging.”

Max Johnson in new-look North Carolina QB room with Bill Belichick

Article Continues Below

Johnson will be a seasoned veteran on the college football side. He's earning a sixth season of eligibility.

Belichick once needed to game plan against Johnson's father before. The UNC QB's dad is Brad Johnson, who won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Johnson and the Bucs won one year after Belichick's first Vince Lombardi Trophy victory with the New England Patriots.

North Carolina is the younger Johnson's third collegiate stops. He previously played for LSU and Texas A&M. Johnson enters 2025 with 5,853 passing yards and 47 touchdowns. He's completed 60.5% of his throws. He only started against Minnesota, however, before his devastating leg ailment.

Johnson now enters a vastly different UNC QB room through Belichick. Gio Lopez is on board for the Tar Heels as a college football transfer portal addition. Lopez arrives via South Alabama.

Belichick and North Carolina landed one more high-profile QB in March. Travis Burgess chose UNC over Auburn and UNC rival North Carolina State — giving the ‘Heels a 6-foot-5 quarterback.