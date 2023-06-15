Although Tom Brady's playing days in the National Football League seem to actually be over for good, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is staying busy in retirement — and that includes buying a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Besides that, he's preparing for a broadcasting job with Fox Sports in 2024, and focusing on his own apparel and wellness brands. He's also been acting, making an appearance in the feature film “80 for Brady” last year and joining advertisements for Hertz rental cars with actor and comedian Yvonne Orji.

The future Hall of Famer explained to the Associated Press why he decided to invest in the Raiders this year.

“I grew up in the Bay Area. My favorite team was the 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders. And, you know, they're an iconic NFL franchise,” Brady said, per AP's Brooke Lefferts.

“When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, (former Raiders owner and GM) Al Davis is one of them. And he's not with us anymore but I've heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me.”

Although Brady will now have his name attached to the Las Vegas franchise, he admits he won't be very involved with the day-to-day.

“I'll be playing a very passive role. This is something that I'm interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I'm into it for a year or two years. You know, I've got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously. But if I'm looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that’s been a very enjoyable part of my life.”

It's a great answer from Tom Brady, who gave everything to the game of football and is continuing to be involved in retirement. One thing is clear for the 45-year-old: although his playing days are done, he still has a full plate and plenty of drive for the next chapter.