The passing of the torch is an ongoing process in the NFL. When Tom Brady announced his retirement last week, it was clear that there were new quarterbacks who were ready to grab the baton from the erstwhile GOAT. Two of those quarterbacks are Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Two of the best tonight in Pat and Jalen. Good luck to KC and Philly, can’t wait to watch. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 12, 2023

Brady appeared to pass the leadership mantle to Mahomes and Hurts with his Super Bowl 57 pregame tweet. “Two of the best tonight in Pat and Jalen. Good luck to KC and Philly, can’t wait to watch.”

Mahomes has established himself as one of the most dynamic and game breaking quarterbacks in the NFL. His appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles is the third Super Bowl appearance of his career. He was able to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a memorable victory over the San Francisco 49ers in his first Super Bowl. However, the Chiefs lost his next Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — who were quarterbacked by Brady.

Hurts is participating in his first Super Bowl, but he established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He delivered at a superior level throughout the 2022 season.

Both quarterbacks led their teams to touchdowns on their initial drives Super Bowl 57.

Brady was the winning quarterback in six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He added one more Super Bowl ring after he signed with the Buccaneers.

As talented as Mahomes and Hurts are, both will have a long way to go before their accomplishments can be considered on the same level as Tom Brady.