There is a pride spanning multiple sports to see Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts square off as quarterbacks in Super Bowl 57. Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade tweeted about the pride he had as a black athlete seeing two black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl for the first time.

Two Black quarterbacks staring in the Super-Bowl is the flex but it being Black History month is a bigger flex! Let’s go!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 12, 2023

Mahomes is competing in his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs, having led his team to a victory against the San Francisco 49ers but losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career.

Mahomes is looked at as one of the most dynamic and explosive quarterbacks in the NFL, and he appears to be on a path to rank with the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport. Hurts has had a brilliant year and has exceeded all expectations as the Eagles were the dominant team in the NFC from start to finish.

Mahomes is viewed as one of the most creative and inventive quarterbacks in the NFL. He is able to hold on to the ball longer than most quarterback and either find receivers who come open late or make plays with his quick feet.

Hurts has shown that he is an indomitable leader who is a powerful runner in addition to being a solid passer.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid knows that the presence of Patrick Mahomes gives his team a chance to string touchdowns together, possibly late in the game when his team is trailing. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni often has Jalen Hurts push the pace from the beginning so that the Eagles dictate the pace from the start.