The New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, who are set to meet in an NFL Thanksgiving Day game, are trending in the wrong direction. At their current pace, both NFC East division squads can be expected to miss the boat to the NFL playoffs. While these teams lack on-field success, they continue to get so much attention, in large part because of developments in their respective quarterback rooms.

The Cowboys are now relying on Cooper Rush to run the show of their offense from under center after Dak Prescott underwent a season-ending surgery. The Giants, on the other hand, are also expected to have a backup take over the QB1 role on the team, with New York finally deciding to bench the ineffective Daniel Jones during the team's Week 11 bye.

In other words, the Giants-Cowboys Week 13 NFL Thanksgiving Day meeting on Nov. 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will most likely feature an anti-Hall of Fame quarterback matchup of Tommy DeVito and Rush. Not that Jones and Prescott are both locks to make Canton one day, but a DeVito and Rush QB matchup is a step down in terms of star power.

Fans relentlessly clown NFL Thanksgiving Day QB matchup

Needless to say, the internet is having a great time roasting that NFL Thanksgiving Day QB head-to-head.

“I’ll pay $100 for Brady to be all time QB for both teams,” said a commenter on X, who was referring to former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calling the Giants-Cowboys tilt.

“Game so bad even Aaron Rodgers is gonna spend time with his family that day, “shared another fan.

“Tom Brady would still be the best QB on the field and he’s been retired for almost two years,” a different commenter posted.

From another fan: “jesus christ get this game out of here.”

“Make someone watch this game start to finish with no phone and no food and see what happens,” chimed in an X user.

One commenter used a GIF of Pam from “The Office” to sarcastically make fun of the QB matchup.

“Cooper Rush + Tommy DeVito on Thanksgiving = instant salmonella. Can’t wait!” said @TheCousinSal.

For what it's worth, the Giants and the Cowboys had already met this season back in Week 4 in East Rutherford, with both Jones and Prescott starting in that contest. That game wasn't exactly a thrilling one, with Dallas topping the Giants in a 20-15 victory.