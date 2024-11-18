The New York Giants have been one of the biggest failures in the NFL this season, as they have crawled out to a 2-8 record through their first 10 games. A big reason for their woes has been the play of quarterback Daniel Jones, and after a season full of struggles, the Giants have made a huge decision regarding his future coming out of the bye week.

Jones has completed 63.3 percent of his passes this season for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns, while also rushing for 265 yards and two scores on 67 carries. The problem, among many others for Jones, is that he's thrown seven interceptions and lost four fumbles. Ahead of their Week 12 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Giants officially announced that they were benching their supposed quarterback of the future in Jones.

Daniel Jones future with Giants officially up in the air

Despite signing a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants after the 2022 campaign, the team could be signaling their desire to move on from him fully with this move. In his place, the team will be turning to Tommy DeVito to take over as the team's starter, despite the fact that he has been listed as the team's third-string backup behind Drew Lock all season long.

DeVito became a cult hero of sorts for the Giants last season while filling in for Jones, and he will get a shot to lead the offense in the wake of this big move. Things can't be much worse than they were under Jones' lead, so hopefully DeVito's insertion into the offense will help them build some positive momentum after their horrific 10-game start to the campaign. New York will take on the Buccaneers in Week 12, and all eyes will be on DeVito to see how he fares as Jones' replacement under center.