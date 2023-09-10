Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams was officially ruled out of the Ravens' Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans after heading back to the locker room in the second quarter. Williams, who's in his second season with the Ravens, suffered what was said to be a shoulder injury and didn't return. Williams' injury is feared to be a torn pec, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, with more tests coming to confirm. The safety “has full movement and the pain is limited,” but the injury is “very swollen.”

This game featured a number of key injuries. The Texans ruled out their own safety, Jalen Pitre, due to an apparent chest injury, and he was taken to a local hospital for further testing, per ESPN. Pitre suffered a bruised lung, though the injury isn't believed to be serious.

Despite these key injuries, neither team was able to get much going in the passing game. However, the Ravens did take over the game in the second half, ultimately earning a 25-9 win to open the season over C.J. Stroud and company. Stroud was the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, behind fellow quarterback Bryce Young who was selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Lamar Jackson recently signed what was, at the time, the largest contract in NFL history after initially requesting a trade out of the Ravens organization earlier this offseason. He is set to make $185 million in guaranteed money.

The loss of Williams is one that the Ravens are sure to feel moving forward assuming he misses time, as they are already having troubles regarding the health of their secondary. Williams joins star cornerback and vocal team leader Marlon Humphrey as yet another key defensive weapon on the injury report. Amidst high expectations for the 2023 season, it will be interesting to see how the Ravens' defense recovers from this.

Meanwhile, there were several other notable injuries in this game, including J.K. Dobbins' devastating Achilles injury.