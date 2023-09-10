J.K. Dobbins hasn't had the greatest luck with injuries since being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Naturally, both he and the team were hoping for something different this season.

But the injury bug has hit the former Ohio State All-American yet again as Dobbins had to be helped to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury during the third quarter of the Ravens' Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans.

A short time later, Ian Rapoport reported that Dobbins may have suffered a torn Achilles and would undergo an MRI to confirm.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

#Ravens RB JK Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A crushing injury. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after a 25-9 win that Dobbins would indeed miss the rest of the season with the injury.

Prior to the injury, Dobbins had rushed for 22 yards on eight carries and accounted for the Ravens' first touchdown of the season. And what a fancy touchdown it was as Dobbins capped off a nine-play, 58-yard drive with a front flip over the goal line to give Baltimore an early lead.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

JK DIVES IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN❗️❗️❗️ Tune in on CBS/Paramount+! pic.twitter.com/lVOw2mbobr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023

Following a solid rookie campaign in which he rushed for 805 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games, Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL in the Ravens' final preseason game.

Finally cleared two weeks into Baltimore's 2022 season, the Houston native suffered another knee injury just a few weeks later and was placed on injured reserve. Dobbins was activated in early December and ultimately appeared in eight total games for the Ravens, rushing for 520 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

This torn Achilles is just another devastating injury for J.K. Dobbins. Given the state of the running back position in the NFL these days, one has to wonder how many more chances he'll get. Dobbins is in the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, which had no fifth-year option attached to it. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.