The wait is no more football fans; the NFL is officially back! For those who are betting fanatics as well, it is time to make some season award projections! Join us for our NFL odds series where our 2023-2024 Comeback Player of the Year prediction and pick will be revealed.

Each and every season, the CPOY is awarded to an individual who shows perseverance from not being able to play the season before due to injury or poor performance. A year ago, Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith won the award after leading the league in completion percentage at 69.9%. What name will turn their season around in 2023 and put themselves in the running for this illustrious award?

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 2023-2024 Comeback Player of the Year

Damar Hamlin: -350

Tua Tagovailoa: +2000

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Russell Wilson: +2500

Lamar Jackson: +2500

Why Damar Hamlin Could Win NFL CPOY

The leading candidate to take home this award in 2023 and for good reason, the entire sports world fell silent when Hamlin laid motionless on the field in a critical late-season matchup with the Bengals. With the game eventually being canceled, Hamlin ended up going into cardiac arrest and spent nine days at the hospital before being discharged. At full strength, Hamlin is a major contributor for Buffalo as he racked up 91 tackles as the Bills' starting safety and should be considered the heavy favorite to win this award if he can stay healthy.

Why Tua Tagovailoa Could Win NFL CPOY

After a season that saw Tagovailoa struggle with concussions, many analysts and football fans began to question whether or not the Dolphins QB would even be able to continue his career with the amount of chilling hits to the head. Truly, the concussion that kept Tua out multiple weeks was a shame considering that the former Alabama standout was having a career-best year with 25 TD's and more than 3,500 yards through the air. Clearly, one look at the speedy weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle that are at Tua's disposal in the passing game is second to none. In addition to Dolphins fans, football admirers everywhere should be ecstatic to see what Tagavailoa can do when fully healthy for an entire 17-game season. Don't be surprised whatsoever if Tua ends up taking home CPOTY honors.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Why Russell Wilson Could Win NFL CPOY

Without a doubt, Russell Wilson wanted to hide from Broncos Country instead of riding as the former Seahawk QB's struggles were well documented. In shocking fashion, the fringe future hall-of-famer saw his completion percentage dip a nearly five percentage points, had a horrific 38.9 QBR, and was arguably one of the worst quarterbacks in all of the NFL. Believe it or not, things were so bad that even an above-average season from Russ could put himself in the running to win this award. If Wilson turns back the clock like the field general we have become so used to seeing over the years, then he can win this award by running away with it.

Why Lamar Jackson Could Win NFL CPOY

Possibly one of the more electric playmaking superstars that has been on an NFL field in recent memory, Jackson's 2022 season was plagued by injury and frustration. Furthermore, a contract dispute was the topic of discussion for the entirety of last year.

The one stat that stands out the most is the fact that Jackson has won 75% of his starts in a Baltimore Ravens uniform. Indeed, longtime Raiders owner Al Davis said it best: Just win baby! In addition, Jackson will be playing in a brand new offense led by OC Todd Monken who just won a national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs at the same position. Under Monken, the Ravens will be expected to run a more balanced offense than the run-first attack that Baltimore has had in Lamar's first several seasons. With a chance to air out the ball more, Jackson's passing numbers should only increase thus making his case for Comeback Player of the Year rather strong.

Final 2023-2024 Comeback Player of the Year Prediction & Pick

Undoubtedly, winning the Comeback Player of the Year award is no joke, as there is a reason why the average NFL (sometimes known as Not For Long) career is only four seasons in length. While safety Demar Hamlin is an obvious choice to win the award, the best bang for your buck at +2500 odds is Russell Wilson. Yes, Russ was horrific a year ago, but head coach Sean Payton will press the right buttons like the offensive savant he is in a revival of Wilson's career.

Final 2023-2024 Comeback Player of the Year Prediction & Pick: Russell Wilson +2500