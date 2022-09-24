NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Bengals visit the Jets in New York for Week 3! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Jets prediction and pick.

You could say the Bengals are coming off of a Super Bowl hangover despite not even winning it all last season. It’s been a brutal start to the season for them, especially for Joe Burrow. Burrow already has four interceptions on the season but the good news is that he didn’t throw one in Week 2. The Bengals lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 in what was another poor performance all around. Cincinnati is (0-2) and needs to get back on track as they have a tough schedule ahead.

The Jets (1-1) are flying high right now after taking down the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. After going down 13 with less than two minutes left in the game, the Jets took advantage of the Browns’ collapse and won the game 31-30. New York stunned not only the Browns but the entire football community as Joe Flacco led them to victory. The path does not get easier for NY, however, they proved they might be better than we all think.

Here are the Bengals-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Jets Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -6 (-114)

New York Jets: +6 (-106)

Over: 44.5 (-112)

Under: 44.5 (-108)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals are the favorite despite not playing well in their first two games. If you paid attention then it was clear as to why the Bengals struggled. The offensive line might be the worst in the league. Some would argue the Pittsburgh Steelers have it worse but either way you look at it, it’s bad. La’el Collins is questionable with a back injury but did return to practice on Friday. Head coach Zac Taylor is optimistic that Collins does play on Sunday which would be a huge boost for this horrendous line. If they can improve and give Burrow more time in the pocket then the Bengals will make a run like they did last season.

The defense shouldn’t panic. They have only allowed three touchdowns so far this season and all three came from within the 10-yard line. Two of the scores were one-yard plays so that tells you that the defensive unit is keeping them in the game. Linebackers Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt lead the team in tackles and the secondary is one of the best in the NFL. Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Jesse Bates III, and Von Bell are all elite defensive backs that will make it tough for Flacco and the Jets receivers.

The key to success will be Burrow finding Ja’Marr Chase time and time again. If that happens, then the Jets might find themselves out of reach.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets found a way to cover the spread last week by shocking the football world with their comeback against the Browns. Many wrote the Jets off this season and even more so when young star QB Zach Wilson injured his knee. He remains out but will start getting back into the swing of things next week according to head coach Robert Saleh. For now, Flacco is leading the team and so far he is doing a great job. In two starts, Flacco has 616 passing yards with five touchdown passes and only one interception. He’s third in the NFL in passing yards and 8th in TDs. If he continues this elite play and the Jets continue to compete, then Wilson might sit on the bench even if he is healthy again.

The defense still has a lot of work to do. Saleh is a defensive-minded head coach and that will benefit the group. As for now though, they continue to struggle. They have allowed 54 points in two games and can’t seem to stop the run or pass. The defense only has three sacks on the season but does have two interceptions. The good news for the Jets is that C.J. Mosley is off to a great start. He has 18 tackles and two tackles for loss and leads the team in both categories. Rookie corner Sauce Gardner has eight tackles on the season and two pass deflections. Those two are a huge boost to the defense and if they continue to play well then the rest will follow.

It hasn’t really shown yet, but this team does have a lot of talent. They are young but once the experience comes then they will start to improve. The key to success for the Jets is to apply pressure and get to Burrow. The Jets have the defensive line to make an impact.

Final Bengals-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Bengals have struggled and this is an opportunity for the Jets to make a name for themselves. I’m not saying they will win, but the Jets have a great shot to cover this spread at home.

Final Bengals-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets +6 (-106)