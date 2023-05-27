DeAndre Hopkins is on the lookout for a new team after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, and he could possibly soon join the Buffalo Bills.

As noted by BetOnline, the Bills are now listed as +200 favorites to sign Hopkins to a free agent deal. The Dallas Cowboys were the betting favorites in the Hopkins sweepstakes yesterday, but now the Bills hold the top spot on this list.

Hopkins became a free agent after the Cardinals decided to release him on Friday. His future with Arizona was quite a talking point following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. He was under contract with the NFC West side through the 2024 season, and he was set to hold a cap hit of an astounding $30.75 million this year.

There was much speculation that the Cardinals would end up trading Hopkins, but they ultimately elected to part ways with him as a pre-June 1 designation. As a result, they will take on a dead cap hit of $22.6 million this year.

The Buffalo Bills were one of two teams that reportedly had “substantive talks” with the Cardinals regarding a possible trade involving the five-time Pro Bowler, but his contract “was the issue” for the reigning AFC East champions.

In the big picture, Hopkins may have some interest in putting pen to paper on a contract with the Bills, especially as he recently listed Josh Allen as one of the quarterbacks who he would like to work with before he calls it a career.

“One of my favorite quarterbacks I’ve been watching since he came in the league is Josh Allen,” Hopkins said during a recent appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast. “He reminds me of a new-school Andrew Luck. I love Josh Allen. Jalen Hurts, he’s a Houston kid, he’s a dog.

“No. 3, Patrick Mahomes, obviously. … No. 4, I got to go with the underdog, not as many people respect him as a throwing quarterback, but Lamar (Jackson). … No. 5, I’m going to also have to go with my dude with the Chargers (Justin Herbert).”

Hopkins recorded 2,696 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches during his three-season run with the Cardinals.