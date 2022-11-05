NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Mercedes Benz Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Chargers-Falcons prediction and pick, laid out below.

Los Angeles has gone 4-3 in the early part of the season, hampered by injuries to key playmakers. Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert seem to be the answers at head coach and quarterback, so once the injuries subside, things should turn around. The good news is, the schedule remaining is not overly daunting.

Atlanta seemed to be primed for a rebuild, but instead, find themselves in first place in the AFC South at 4-4. A thrilling overtime victory last week over Carolina solidified their first-place position. Like Los Angeles, Atlanta has had to overcome some injuries to starters.

Here are the Chargers-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Falcons Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -3 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: +3 (-110)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

Justin Herbert is a good option at quarterback, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,009 yards with twelve touchdowns and four interceptions. Slightly concerning is the ten sacks given up by the offensive line. Austin Ekeler leads the team with 380 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Los Angeles has totaled 622 rushing yards with six touchdowns. Ekeler also leads the team with 53 catches, totaling 357 yards, and is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns. Mike Williams leads the team with 495 receiving yards, also hauling in three touchdown catches.

Tight end Gerald Everett is a solid option, with 305 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The receiving corps could get even stronger once Keenan Allen returns, but he still has not practiced this week. Los Angeles is averaging 23.4 points per game, which ranks eleventh in the league. Allen is out this Sunday along with Williams.

The defense has not been a strong suit for Los Angeles, ranking second to last with 27.0 points allowed per game. Derwin James leads the team with 63 tackles, including two sacks. Khalil Mack continues his reputation as a pass rusher, leading the team with six sacks. Los Angeles has totaled seventeen sacks as a team. Bryce Callahan leads the team with two interceptions, while five other Chargers have totaled one each.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Marcus Mariota may just be a placeholder for Desmond Ritter, but don’t tell him that. Mariota has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,432 yards with ten touchdowns and six interceptions. Mariota is also tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns. Tyler Allgeier has taken over the running back duties, ranking second with 324 rushing yards and scoring one touchdown.

Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice this week, but no word on whether he will play or not. Rookie Drake London leads the team with 30 catches for 346 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Pitts and Olamide Zaccheaus have also caught two touchdowns. Atlanta is averaging 25.0 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

Defense is nearly non-existent with Atlanta, ranking 29th in the league by allowing 25.6 points per game. Rashaan Evans leads the team with 73 tackles, registering one sack. Grady Jarrett leads the team with four and a half sacks, while Atlanta has totaled twelve as a team. Seven Falcons are tied for the team lead with one interception, while Lorenzo Carter returned his for a touchdown. A.J. Terrell is out on Sunday.

Final Chargers-Falcons Prediction & Pick

No defense should be expected in this one. Justin Herbert has enough weapons necessary to win, despite not having Allen and Williams.

Final Chargers-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles -3 (-110), over 49.5 (-110)