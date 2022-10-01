NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders for Week 4! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Cowboys prediction and pick.

The Washington Commanders head to Dallas (1-2) on the season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Washington failed to score a point until the 4th quarter as the Eagles’ defense torched the Commanders’ offense all game long. The season is young but this team has a lot to prove if they want to make some noise this season.

The Cowboys are (2-1) on the year after taking down the New York Giants on MNF earlier in the week. After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, Dallas took down the Cincinnati Bengals and Giants to get back on track. It took some time, but a second-half surge from the Cowboys allowed for a comeback win against their rivals from New York. Is Cooper Rush the real deal?

Here are the Commanders-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Cowboys Odds

Washington Commanders: +3 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys: -3 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Offensively, the Commanders need OT Charles Leno Jr. to play but he is currently listed as questionable. The offensive line played awfully bad in the loss to the Eagles. They allowed Carson Wentz to get sacked nine times resulting in a total of 58 yards. Wentz finished the game with just 211 yards passing. There isn’t much he can do when he’s being pressured at a rate like that. It was so bad early on that before Wentz could even get his third completion of the game, he had already been sacked six times and fumbled the ball twice.

Washington MUST protect Wentz if they want any chance at winning this game. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will be feasting on this line if they don’t improve. Another thing is to continue to get Terry McLaurin targets. Scary Terry is one of the top young receivers in the game and is a huge part of their success when he plays well. He found a way to catch six passes for over 100 yards despite being blown out by the Eagles.

Maybe the Commanders’ defense can be the one to shut down Rush and the Cowboys’ offense? If Chase Young was playing I would like their odds a little more. As of now, it doesn’t seem like they can shut anyone down allowing 27.3 points per game this season. Every team has scored at least 22 points on this defense and the Cowboys have the talent to repeat. Washington needs to shut down Ezekiel Elliott and contain CeeDee Lamb. Those two will hurt them the most and if they can silence them, then they can cover this spread on the road.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Rush has been incredible in his three games this season. He has completed 47-75 passes for 514 yards and two touchdowns. He is stepping up when it matters as the whole football community wrote this team off when Dak Prescott got injured. Instead, Rush is showing up and has led the Cowboys to two-straight wins. He has had a lot of help between Lamb and Noah Brown. Both Lamb and Brown have combined for 404 yards and two touchdown receptions. Also, there is this, Michael Gallup is expected to return from a torn ACL he suffered last season. I’m sure he will slowly get eased back into things but if they get the same production from Gallup that they got before the injury, then this offense will be loaded. Zeke and Tony Pollard continue to be one of the best running back tandems in the game as well.

The defense starts with these four men. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, and Leighton Vander Esch. All four of those guys are elite at their respective position. Adding Anthony Barr to that group has also been a huge addition. Parsons leads the team with four sacks on the year and will try and feast on this offensive line. Expect Parsons and Lawrence to be all over Wentz on Sunday.

Final Commanders-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

I gotta say, I didn’t expect the Cowboys to play this well without Dak. Because of it, I like them to cover this three-point spread at home. Wentz and the Commanders’ offense has a lot to prove still and I don’t think it will be enough just yet.

Final Commanders-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Dallas Cowboys -3 (-110)