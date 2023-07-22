The Philadelphia Eagles are back for another season, and there are plenty of fun things to bet on. We are here to share our NFL odds series, and make an Eagles betting specials prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

We have some fun betting specials to make. Now, come with us as we make some bets that are likely to happen.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Philadelphia Eagles Betting Specials

Philadelphia Eagles to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: -170

Philadelphia Eagles To Reach NFC Championship Game: +160

AJ Brown to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +170

Philadelphia Eagles to beat Dallas Cowboys On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +185

Jalen Hurts To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +360

Jalen Hurts To Score 15+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +360

Philadelphia Eagles To be Undefeated in the NFC East Regular Season Games: +900

Why The Eagles Will Score +1 Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game

The Eagles have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Amazingly, they have Hurts as a duel threat weapon. Hurts can pass and everyone knows he can run. Thus, defenses have to prepare for whatever is coming when he is on the field. The Eagles thrived with him on the field. However, they struggled when he was out with an injury. The Eagles also have D'Andre Swift in the backfield now to replace the departed Miles Sanders. Additionally, Brown and DeVonta Smith return to catch passes from Hurts. We cannot forget about Dallas Goedert, either. Subsequently, they will score often.

Why The Eagles Will Reach the NFC Championship Game

The Super Bowl losers have struggled to return. Ultimately, no team from the NFC has returned to the NFC Championship game the year after losing the Super Bowl the previous season. The Seattle Seahawks were the last NFC team to make it back to the NFC Title Game the year after winning a Super Bowl. However, it is much more difficult to make it back after a loss.

The Eagles will need plenty to go right for them again. Furthermore, they did not pull away from the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game until Brock Purdy suffered an injury. The Eagles also had a slightly easier road as they played the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round after they upset the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wildcard Round. Thus, they avoided a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, which would have been more difficult. The Eagles will also have a tougher schedule and more competition from the Cowboys in the NFC East. Consequently, they might not win the games they would have won last season. It may make their return to the NFC Championship game much more challenging.

Why AJ Brown Will Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season



Brown has always been underrated. Ultimately, not many saw him as a top-5 receiver before last season. But he showed what he was capable of once again as he reached 10 touchdowns for the second time in three seasons. Now, expect him to continue racking up scores in 2023.

Why The Eagles Will Beat the Cowboys On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season

The Eagles are capable of sweeping the Eagles. However, they also have not been able to do it since 2011. The Eagles struggle to beat the Cowboys when Dak Prescott is healthy. Moreover, the Dallas defense matches up well against Philadelphia. The Eagles likely win the showdown at Lincoln Financial Field again. However, they will find it challenging to win at AT&T Field.

Why Jalen Hurts Will Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns

Hurts had 22 touchdowns before he suffered an injury that forced him to miss two games. Likewise, he returned in the final game but he clearly was not himself yet. Had Hurts not suffered his injury, he would have needed eight over three games to hit the 30-touchdown mark. Ultimately, he is more than capable of hitting 30 if he can stay healthy. It requires him to throw two touchdowns in almost every game.

Why Jalen Hurts Will Rush for 15+ Touchdowns

Hurts had 13 rushing touchdowns last season. Unfortunately, his injury prevented him from hitting 15. Expect Hurts to continue playing his style, and snagging touchdowns at the goal line. Therefore, he is very likely to crash the wall for this mark.

Why The Eagles Will Be Undefeated in the NFC East

The Eagles were undefeated when they suffered a massive upset loss to the Washington Commanders at home. Then, they lost to the Cowboys at AT&T Field while Hurts was out. But they won the other four games in the division. Therefore, they have a good chance to get the mark this season.

Final Philadelphia Eagles Betting Specials Prediction & Pick

All of these betting specials are possible. However, the Super Bowl losing curse is very real. Something will happen. Somehow, another NFC team will emerge and beat the Eagles in the Divisional Round, or even the Wildcard Round. Ultimately, the bets below are much more likely to happen.

Final Philadelphia Eagles Betting Specials Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: -170, AJ Brown to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +170, Jalen Hurts To Score 15+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +360