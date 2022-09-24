NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Raiders-Titans prediction and pick, laid out below.

Las Vegas has limped to an 0-2 record this season, losing an overtime thriller against Arizona last weekend. Josh McDaniels is still adjusting to his first NFL head coaching job since his twelve-game stint at the helm of the Denver Broncos in 2010. The pieces are in place for a successful season in Las Vegas.

Tennessee has also suffered two straight losses, losing to the New York Giants in a thrilling season opener, then being crushed by Buffalo on Monday Night Football. It is pretty easy for head coach Mike Vrabel to be trusted to bring this team out of this funk.

Here are the Raiders-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Titans Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: -1.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5(-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Derek Carr may not be a headlining name when it comes to quarterbacks, but the veteran can certainly be trusted to win some games. Carr has completed 61.8 percent of his passes this season for 547 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Carr has been the starter for this team since 2014, leading them to two double-digit victory seasons. For his career, Carr has thrown 197 passing touchdowns and 88 interceptions. Josh Jacobs is one of the better running backs in the league, leading the team with 126 yards. Davante Adams was reunited with his former college teammate Carr in the offseason and leads the team with 12 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Darren Waller and Brandon Bolden have hauled in one receiving touchdown each. Hunter Renfrow is one of the best slot receivers, hauling in ten passes for 8o yards this season.

Las Vegas has surrendered 26.5 points per game, ranking 25th in the league in this category. Divine Deablo leads the team with 22 tackles, while Nate Hobbs is second with 20 tackles. Maxx Crosby has registered the only sack for the team, which could point to their issue keeping teams off the scoreboard. Amik Robertson has picked off the only pass for the team this season.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

Ryan Tannehill is the perfect quarterback for this team, a game manager capable of handing the ball off to Derrick Henry as often as possible. Tannehill struggled on Monday night, throwing for just 117 yards and two interceptions, prompting the team to bring Malik Willis in for relief. Tannehill has thrown for 383 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Derrick Henry leads the team with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown this season. Henry was bottled up by a great Buffalo defense last week but should have an easier time in this one. Both Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips lead the team with seven catches, with Burks leading the team with 102 receiving yards. Dontrell Hilliard has hauled in both touchdown catches.

Kevin Byard leads the team with 19 tackles. Tennessee has totaled six sacks on the season, led by Jeffrey Simmons’ two. Amani Hooker picked off Daniel Jones in the end zone during week one, accounting for the team’s only interception. While Derek Carr is not necessarily at the same talent as Josh Allen, there may be plenty of points in this one.

Final Raiders-Titans Prediction & Pick

Tennessee being underdogs seems like a bit of an overreaction.

Final Raiders-Titans Prediction & Pick: Tennessee +1.5 (-110), over 45.5 (-110)