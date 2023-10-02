The NFL's Week 4 proved to be another wild and entertaining one with more Taylor Swift and the return of Aaron Rodgers (on the sidelines and press box). Besides that, there weren't many changes at the top of this week's NFL Power Rankings, but with some surprise victories (and losses), the middle teams had a bit of movement.

Here are the NFL Power Rankings for Week 5.

32. Chicago Bears (no change)

There's not much more to say about the Bears at this point besides the fact that they are just flat-out bad. Even when it looked like there was hope and about to rank out of last place in the power rankings, they blew a 28-7 third-quarter lead to a likewise bad Broncos team.

31. Carolina Panthers (-1)

Bryce Young returned, but by the end, his fumble was the game-changer that gave the Vikings all the momentum they needed to finally get their first win, while the Panthers are still patiently waiting for theirs.

30. Denver Broncos (+1)

The Broncos finally got their first win of the season. However, it was against the worst team in the league, the Bears. Not only that, the Broncos had to rally from 21 points down to come back and win this one. Whether that could be showing that this team is finally growing or they're still just really bad, more proof is needed.

29. New England Patriots (-4)

Mac Jones isn't the answer. He was benched again, while the Patriots only had 253 yards of total offense on 55 plays to score three points. Granted, this was against one of the league's best defenses. This Patriots team still has no answer at quarterback.

28. New York Giants (-7)

The Giants still have to host the Seahawks on Monday night. The Giants' inconsistent offense, led by the ineffective offensive line play, plus the injury to Saquon Barkley, does this team no favors.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (-5)

Aidan O'Connell was appointed starter after Jimmy Garoppolo was out with a concussion. Whether that would have mattered or not and stopped Khalil Mack's dominance is unknown. But this Raiders team has what seems like a never-ending sea full of problems that go way beyond just the recent game. Losing games is just a byproduct of all their problems.

26. Cincinnati Bengals (-14)

The Bengals team we got on Sunday may be the real Bengals team for this season. Cincinnati got routed by a Titans team, 27-3, that put up the same score against the Browns last weekend, only not in their favor. For the second time this season, the Bengals were held to just three points of total offense.

Joe Burrow, who still doesn't resemble 100 percent, threw for just 165 yards and no touchdowns.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (-5)

Before he left in the third quarter, Kenny Pickett had only thrown for 114 yards with an interception and wasn't doing much of anything to move the ball down the field. A measly six points scored was a bad outing that led to a loss for rookie head coach and rookie quarterback. On top of that, Pickett suffered an injury and his status remains up in the air.

24. New Orleans Saints (-7)

Derek Carr's return from a shoulder injury did little to nothing for the Saints against fellow NFC South opponent, the Buccaneers. The Saints only amounted to 197 yards of total offense for the day to the Buccaneers' 353.

23. Cleveland Browns (-12)

The Browns were without Deshaun Watson on Sunday, which left the starting job up to fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson. It was a bad performance all the way around for the Browns, though. The Ravens were down six starters on the day but could only score three points.

22. Arizona Cardinals (+6)

After an impressive win over the Cowboys last week, the Cardinals couldn't handle the overly-talented 49ers. Well, they really just couldn't handle Christian McCaffrey. The good news is that Joshua Dobbs is still proving to be a worthy move for the Cardinals in Kyler Murray's absence. There's still a lot of work to be done in the desert, but Jonathan Gannon's crew looks improved.

21. Green Bay Packers (-8)

The Packers looked to be no match for the Lions on Thursday Night Football. They're by no means one of the worst in the league, but their lack of offensive production in the first half is concerning. Jordan Love and the Packers are a second-half team but in the worst way. The Packers can't afford to keep getting in first-half deficits and expecting a comeback every week.

20. Washington Commanders (-1)

The Commanders made it a game with an undefeated Eagles team on Sunday. They led 17-13 in the third and were able to tie it up 24-24 in the fourth but could do nothing in overtime. It was an impressive showing in a loss for Washington.

19. Minnesota Vikings (+10)

We all knew the Vikings could win games — they just had to finish them. It took two Justin Jefferson touchdowns and a DJ Wonnum strip-sack on Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young to seal the game for the Vikings' first win. There's still tons of uncertainty with this team and its future. This could be as high as they get on the power rankings this season.

18. Atlanta Falcons (-4)

After starting 2-0, the Falcons have now lost their last two. Arthur Smith's offense relies on heavily running the ball — which Bijan Robinson seems to be doing well at, rushing for 105 yards on 20 carries against the Jaguars. It's the quarterback that's the problem. Is Desmond Ridder on borrowed time just four games in?

17. New York Jets (+1)

In a heartbreaking loss, the Jets get to move up one spot this week. The Jets were at least able to give their home crowd another memorable performance against the Super Bowl champions — even though they probably want to forget it. Zach Wilson also had one of the better games of his short career, yet it was another one of his mistakes in the end that would be the main reason the Jets lost their third straight.

16. Indianapolis Colts (+11)

The Colts made a big jump in this week's NFL Power Rankings, moving all the way up from 27 because of the impressive performance and comeback against the Rams. And although that comeback wasn't completed, it was proof that head coach Shane Steichen and staff are building something in Indianapolis. Plus, this offense just runs differently with Anthony Richardson at the helm. He's proving to be a game-changer.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

The Jaguars had to go all the way to London to get their second win of the season against a Falcons team that has all but stalled as an offense. The thing is, the Jaguars didn't look great in the win, as the Falcons kept giving away possessions and points through Desmond Ridder's interceptions.

14. Houston Texans (+12)

CJ Stroud is quickly looking like he may be the best quarterback to come out of Ohio State in years (it certainly isn't Justin Fields). That's really not saying much, but Stroud has looked the part thus far and has given the Texans a .500 record through four games. His completion percentage isn't great (62.3), but he's thrown for six touchdowns and no picks in his four games. The Texans have outscored their opponents 67-23 in their last two games.

13. Tennessee Titans (+10)

The Titans are quietly at 2-2, tied with everybody else in the division record-wise. They got their second victory of the season against a reeling Bengals team that has just forgotten how to score points. After a poor showing last week, Derrick Henry was back to his usual ways, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown, and even pulled off his best Tim Tebow impersonation by throwing a jump-pass touchdown to Josh Whyle.

12. Los Angeles Rams (+12)

The biggest jump in this week's NFL Power Rankings is the Rams. Matthew Stafford was beaten, battered, and bruised throughout most of this game, but he was able to throw the game-winning touchdown to Puka Nacua in overtime after the Rams let a 23-point lead disappear. The Rams couldn't afford another road loss here, and believe it or not, beating the rookie quarterback sensation Anthony Richardson was big after the Colts made a comeback.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (-1)

Khalil Mack put up six sacks on the Raiders' backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell, while Justin Herbert nursed what looked like a broken finger on his non-throwing hand. He still threw for one touchdown and ran for two more, though. The Raiders are just bad, though… real bad. That's why the Chargers dropped a spot.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6)

Are Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers the best team in the NFC South? Don't look now, but the Buccaneers are 3-1 and leading the division. Their only loss was to the Eagles last week. Their previous wins are over the Vikings and the Bears, which isn't too impressive. The Saints' victory probably doesn't look great either, but winning is winning.

9. Seattle Seahawks (-3)

The Seahawks still have to play on Monday Night Football against the Giants. A win keeps them in the top 10, but if they were to lose to the 1-2 Giants, they'll certainly drop.

8. Baltimore Ravens (+1)

The Ravens had to face the Browns and their NFL top-ranked defense. And they beat them 28-3 without their starting left and right tackle and two receivers. The Browns were without Deshaun Watson and had to rely on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who did not have a memorable first career start. Lamar Jackson did okay, though, and threw for all four of the Ravens' touchdowns.

7. Dallas Cowboys (+1)

Though the Cowboys had a much better showing against the Patriots this week than they did against the Cardinals in an upset last week, there's no move here. The defense was the story of the game for Dallas, as it has been all season, only allowing three points to New England. But the Patriots benched Mac Jones at one point. So how good of a win was this really?

No one thought this team was going to replicate the 1972 team, right? Or that they were going to score close to 70 every week. This was the most dominant team in football over the first three weeks. But a stop in Buffalo proved they were human and had to suffer their first loss of the season when Josh Allen gave them a bit of their medicine and scored 48 points. We'll see how this plays out when the Bills come to Miami.

With Taylor Swift on one side and Aaron Rodgers on the other, Sunday Night Football was full of star power. Oh, and then there was Patrick Mahomes, who had one of the worst showings of the early season, fumbling once and throwing for two interceptions and almost a few more. But in typical Mahomes fashion, he minimized his mistakes by maximizing the rest of his game. That's how good he is. There's not a player in the NFL who can overcome their mistakes like Mahomes can.

4. Detroit Lions (+3)

This Lions team is for real. At least that's how it feels through four weeks of the NFL season. The game felt over by the half, where Detroit was up 27-3. The concerning part was that they allowed the Packers to make a bit of a comeback, being outscored 17-7. Nonetheless, beating the Packers at Lambeau Field is never not impressive.

3. Buffalo Bills (+2)

The Bills had the daunting task of taking on a Dolphins team that obliterated the Broncos last week for 70 points. But it seemed that the Dolphins weren't quite ready for the Bills Mafia and Josh Allen, who accounted for five total touchdowns on the day. The win over a red-hot Dolphins offense that had been averaging 43 points a game was so good that it was difficult not to put them at the number two spot.

The Eagles were given fits by their fellow NFC East rival on Sunday. The Commanders had only one second left in the fourth quarter after Sam Howell missed on a short pass up the middle. But one second is all they needed to tie it up after Howell hit Jahan Dotson for a score on the next play to send the game into overtime. Jalen Hurts earned his once record-setting contract after the Commanders had to punt, leading the Eagles down the field in 10 plays to allow Jake Elliott to hit a 54-yard field goal for the win. Eagles stay undefeated as everything keeps going their way.

There's no reason for the 49ers to be moving anywhere outside of the number one spot in this week's NFL Power Rankings. Against the Cardinals, they did the usual 49ers things, which was running the ball with Christian McCaffrey, who ran 20 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns. But Brock Purdy had himself a bit of a day as well, throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown. Of course, that touchdown was to McCaffrey. The 49ers stay undefeated, beating an NFC West opponent in the process. They now have the Cowboys coming into Santa Clara next weekend for a classic NFC showdown.