NFL Preseason Odds: Cardinals vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans will face off in the final game of their NFL Preseason on Saturday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Cardinals-Titans prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Arizona Cardinals went 11-6 in the 2021 season, losing in the Wild Card round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Kyler Murray is back with a new contract, teaming up again with head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Tennessee went 12-5 last season, making the playoffs but losing in the first round to Cincinnati. Most of the team returns, and a healthy Derrick Henry would go a long way in making this team into a Super Bowl contender. Head coach Mike Vrabel has quickly established himself as a top NFL head coach.

Here are the Cardinals-Titans NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Preseason Odds: Cardinals-Titans Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +3 (-110)

Tennessee Titans: -3 (-110)

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Arizona has found their quarterback of the future and locked him up long-term this off-season. Kyler Murray is only played 14 games last season, but the team went 9-5 in those games. Murray threw 24 touchdown passes and added 5 more on the ground. Running back James Conner, who led the team in rushing in 2021, is back as well. The real story for the offense is the impressive trio of wide receivers for Murray to throw the ball to. Marquise Brown, a former college teammate of Murray’s, was acquired this offseason. AJ Green and DeAndre Hopkins are two of the best receivers of the last decade and will line up in the Arizona offense. Add in Rondale Moore, last year’s second-round pick, and talented tight end Zach Ertz, and Murray will have no shortage of weapons to choose from.

Arizona’s defense allowed 21.5 points per game, the 11th-best mark in the league. The solid defense was led by Jalen Thompson, who totaled 121 tackles to lead the team, and added 3 interceptions. Isaiah Simmons is back after a stellar sophomore campaign where he ranked third on the team with 105 tackles. A healthy JJ Watt would go a long way in securing the defense.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

Tennessee is led by Ryan Tannehill, the incumbent starter at quarterback. While Tannehill is usually not tasked with make-or-break plays in the game, he still is a solid option at quarterback. Tannehill went 12-5 as a starter, throwing 21 touchdown passes and adding seven touchdowns on the ground. Running back Derrick Henry’s absence was felt throughout the offense, and a healthy Henry would be a huge pickup for the offense. Rookie Malik Willis was drafted in the third round and maybe the heir apparent to this offense. After trading away star receiver AJ Brown, Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks will be asked to pick up the slack. Austin Hooper is a solid option as a tight end.

The defense was outstanding last season, ranking sixth in the league in points allowed per game at 20.8. Kevin Byard, who led the team with 88 tackles last season, and is back to anchor the secondary. Jeffrey Simmons and Harold Landry are back to lead the pass rush after combining for 20.5 sacks in the 2021 season. Tennessee intercepted 16 passes last season.

Finals Cardinals-Titans Prediction & Pick

Give the nod to Murray in this one.

Finals Cardinals-Titans Prediction & Pick: Arizona +3 (-110), over 35.5 (-110)