Week 2 of the NFL preseason has officially arrived! The Carolina Panthers will clash with the New England Patriots in Foxborough as the excitement of football season continues to grow. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Panthers-Patriots prediction and pick will be set.

After both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield played to the best of their abilities in Carolina’s 23-21 victory over the Commanders, the football world will be paying close attention yet again to the Panthers’ quarterback room as the regular season is just on the horizon.

The Patriots opening preseason game also finished with a 23-21 score, but unlike Carolina, New England was on the wrong side of the scoreboard as they went down in defeat to the Giants. Regardless, the Patriots always have an advantage with Bill Belichick on the sidelines, and they even have a slew of young, talented playmakers that could make a major difference in this AFC-NFC showdown.

Here are the Panthers-Patriots NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Panthers-Patriots Odds

Carolina Panthers: +3 (-110)

New England Patriots: -3 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Panthers made headline news when they traded for former Browns QB Baker Mayfield to bolster their chances of better quarterback play. Even with Mayfield’s shaky 2021 campaign, the Heisman winner is now fully healthy after repairing his hurt non-throwing arm. With this preseason slate serving as a glimpse to Panthers and NFL fans alike into Mayfield’s abilities in the Carolina blue, these preseason matchups are critical for the whole team to get on the same page prior to the regular season starting.

With so much on the line for the Panthers in 2022, getting some momentum under their belt during the preseason is more important than one would think. In order for the Panthers to cover the spread on the road in hostile territory, Carolina needs to find a way to take control of the line of scrimmage in all aspects. Whether that’s in pass protection, in the running game, or even generating pressure on New England’s quarterbacks with the defensive line up front, the Panthers cannot afford to be sloppy within the trenches.

Whether it is yet to be seen if Mayfield and Darnold will take a good amount of snaps under center, be on the lookout for fellow quarterback P.J. Walker to provide a dangerous dual-threat ability to the game when he is inserted for play. Not to mention, but which pass-catching threat will rise to the occasion? Last week against Washington, it was the four-year man Keith Kirkwood who received the most targets with a total of six on the day and ultimately finished with three receptions for 38 yards. Like Kirkwood, there will be an abundance of playmakers that will be chomping at the bit to get their opportunities to make the team.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

Whether it’s a meaningless preseason game, an early September regular season matchup, or a postseason contest with so much on the line, you can be sure that head coach Bill Belichick will have a game plan that rivals perfection. Fresh off of a Wild Card berth last season, the Patriots enter the 2022 season with still much to prove. While the overall talent on this roster may be thin at some positions, you can guarantee that Belichick will still find ways to put players in positions to succeed.

In their narrow defeat versus the Giants last weekend, New England found steady play from one of the more prolific college passers from a season ago. With 205 passing yards and a lone touchdown, QB Bailey Zappe showed plenty of poise by completing 19 of his 32 passes and also displaying tremendous pocket presence throughout the night. Like many other NFL squads around the league, Belichick will most likely sit most of his starters including field general Mac Jones to get a better eye on some of his backups that usually don’t get a plethora of opportunities. The Western Kentucky product in Zappe should play at least one half of football against the Panthers on Friday, which should be considered an advantage based on his play from last week.

Final Panthers-Patriots Prediction & Pick

Ladies and gentlemen, expect a chippy affair when these two teams go at it to kick off the NFL weekend action. With joint practices during the two sides getting testy during the week that included Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey getting knocked to the ground in a scuffle, there is obviously some bad blood between the two participating teams from Super Bowl XXXVIII. Regardless, the Patriots should have the edge in this one simply from a coaching perspective. Especially coming off of a preseason loss, Belichick will have the troops ready for battle in front of a raucous Patriots crowd.

Final Panthers-Patriots Prediction & Pick: Patriots -3 (-110)