NFL Preseason Odds: Seahawks vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 8/26/2022

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys will finish their preseasons on Friday night in Dallas. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Seahawks-Cowboys prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Seattle Seahawks are set to enter a new era without Russell Wilson piloting the team. Instead, Geno Smith and Drew Lock will take the final preseason game to finish their quarterback battle. Seattle went 7-10 in 2021 and is likely staring down a rebuilding effort.

Dallas, on the other hand, seems to be stuck in the same exact place as they’ve been for a decade or so. Dallas has not won a playoff game since 2019 and has not won a Super Bowl since 1996, the peak of their powers across the NFL.

Here are the Seahawks-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Seahawks-Cowboys Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -7 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys: +7 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Seattle will send Geno Smith to the opening huddle in this one, as they attempt to get one last answer in their quarterback battle. Smith is dueling with youngster Drew Lock, who was acquired from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade. Considering the team needs to evaluate both players, it is likely that the two will play the majority of this one, and likely with the top offensive players. Smith has completed over 60% of his passes this preseason, while Lock has only played in one preseason game, going 11-15 for 102 yards. DK Metcalf, who totaled 967 receiving yards last season, is back after some contract issues this offseason. Back as well is leading receiver Tyler Lockett, who totaled 1,175 receiving yards last season. Last season’s leading rusher Rashaad Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker will see the bulk of the carries out of the backfield.

Seattle’s defense was solid despite a bad record, allowing 21.5 points per game, the 11th lowest total in the league. Last season’s leading tackler Jordyn Brooks is back after totaling 184 tackles in 2021. Quandre Diggs, who intercepted five passes last season, is also back to anchor the secondary.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Dallas will rest the majority of their starters in this one, a benefit of having a solidified core of offensive players. Dallas went 12-5 with that core last season, so what more would Mike McCarthy really need to see? Instead of Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Will Grier will conclude their backup quarterback battle in this final preseason game. They will have to do so without star tackle Tyron Smith, who will miss significant time due to a hamstring tear that he suffered in practice. Cooper Rush has some limited time in the NFL, while Grier has not seen any regular season action since 2019. Rush is entering his fifth season in the NFL, all coming with Dallas as Prescott’s backup.

Dallas’ defense is dominant, allowing just 21.1 points per game in 2021, the seventh-lowest total in the league. That total is due in large part to a ball-hawking secondary that picked off 26 opposing passes in 2021. Trevon Diggs, who will not play much if at all in this one, picked off 11 passes on his own last season.

Finals Seahawks-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Let’s give the nod to Seattle, who is playing this one closer to the regular season.

Finals Seahawks-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Seattle -7 (-110), over 41.5 (-110)