In the third installment of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, Team Gaither, led by the injured North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard, outlasted Team Robinson, 10-6. The game, which took place in New Orleans, LA, at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium, ended the week of HBCU festivities in the city.
The third edition of the HBCU Legacy Bowl attracted NFL celebrities, both current and past. Denver Broncos' veteran safety Justin Simmons was one of the Honorary Captains for the event. Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best defensive backs in the league, claimed that he nearly attended Florida A&M before Boston College swooped in with a last-second offer. His grandmother, a proud Rattler alum, still teases him about that decision to this day.
Antoine Bethea showed up to support his fellow Howard Bison and HBCU comrades on the sidelines. Bethea was a three-time Pro Bowler for the Indianapolis Colts and helped them win Super Bowl XLI in 2007 as a defensive back.
At halftime, Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South performed on a national stage once again. Jackson State alum and NFL Hall of Famer Robert Brazile thoroughly enjoyed the performance and cheered his Tigers on. Brazile, nicknamed “Dr. Doom,” played outside linebacker and was the sixth overall pick in the 1975 to the Houston Oilers.
Southern's Mel Blount and Grambling State's Doug Williams presented the Offensive and Defensive MVP Awards after the game. Blount played cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 70s and early 80s. The Hall of Famer led a stifling defense that powered the Steelers to four Super Bowls while he took home five Pro Bowls, two All Pros, and a Defensive Player of the Year selection. On the other side of the ball, Williams is famous as the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, which he did for Washington in 1987.