Alston Hooker, the quarterback from North Carolina A&T and brother of Hendon Hooker, will be transferring to Florida A&M to join the Rattlers' football team.

North Carolina A&T quarterback Alston Hooker is leaving the Aggies to join Florida A&M. The institution announced his commitment to the program via their social media accounts on Wednesday morning during National Signing Day.

Alston Hooker was a legacy student at North Carolina A&T, as his father Alan Hooker played for North Carolina A&T from 1984-1987 and led the Aggies to a MEAC Title in 1986. He also set 15 school records for passing and total offense in his tenure. Alston is the brother of Hendon Hooker, the former Tennessee standout who was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 68th pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Alston Hooker announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal and leave North Carolina A&T on November 28th via his social media accounts, saying:

“I’ve celebrated the Blue and Gold, screamed Aggie Pride and cherished the interlock of A&T my whole life. It has been a dream come true to study engineering here and play on the field where my dad and uncle played. I’ve grown a lot during my tenure and I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent here. With that said I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility to explore other opportunities. I am so thankful to the Aggie family for all the love and support you have shown me during my time on campus. To my teammates who selflessly wear the Aggie brand with pride I want to say thank you for the love and the laughs we had during my time here. I will miss you the most but know I am just leaving the house not the family.”

Hooker had limited playing time as an Aggie last season, facing competition with three other quarterbacks. Nevertheless, his on-field performance was impressive. He completed 11 out of 15 passes, accumulating 159 yards and a touchdown.

Hooker could find himself in another QB battle as the Rattlers look to find a replacement for Celebration Bowl winning quarterback Jeremy Moussa. Florida A&M already recruited Florida Atlantic quarterback Daniel Richardson to the team and they already have Junior Muratovic who served as backup to Moussa last season and started in the team's late-season game against Lincoln (California).