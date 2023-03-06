With Brock Purdy set to undergo elbow surgery on Wednesday and expected to miss a big chunk of the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers are looking at a veteran quarterback to pair with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance, according to Bally Sports’ Michael Silver. Three signal-callers that the franchise are reportedly interested in include Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett and Andy Dalton.

Purdy’s procedure to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament could keep the young quarterback out for most or all of the 2023 season, leaving the 49ers in a tight spot at the game’s most important position.

“Given that there are four quarterbacks — Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis — projected as first-round picks in the upcoming draft, the league-wide QB drama should continue at least until late April and possibly beyond,” wrote Silver on Monday.

Matt Ryan went to a Super Bowl with head coach Kyle Shanahan, and although he’s still under contract with the Indianapolis Colts, he would certainly be a decent fit for the short-term in San Francisco. The Colts benched Ryan and are expected to draft a quarterback in the draft, so it seems as if Ryan’s release if inevitable.

“Jacoby Brissett offers a good second option with starting experience who has the skill set to operate in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. It may run a little extra to bring him in, but the added investment would be worth having some better insurance behind Garoppolo,” writes Kyle Posey of Niners Nation.

And Andy Dalton would be a steady presence for the team’s offense, although the 35-year-old may not be as explosive an option as he once was. Another factor when deciding on a signal-caller would be their ability to help Lance and Purdy on the sidelines and in the meeting rooms.

It’s going to be intriguing to see who the 49ers end up rolling with when Week 1 comes along.