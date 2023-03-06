The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is up in the air, even if he doesn’t retire, it is unknown what team he will play for in 2023. However, it seems unlikely that the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers will make a run at the veteran quarterback, according to Michael Silver of Bally Sports.

“High-level sources at the Raiders and San Francisco 49ers, two team who’ve been mentioned as potential trade options, have told me that making a run at him is highly unlikely,” Silver said.

There are a multitude of reasons that it seems unlikely for both of these teams, so let’s get into them.

Why the Raiders won’t pursue Aaron Rodgers

Silver did not say it is impossible for Raiders owner Mark Davis to push for Aaron Rodgers, but it just is not likely.

“It’s possible that Raiders owner Mark Davis would spearhead a push for the quarterback, with general manager Dave Ziegler likely feeling out the Packers to see what a deal would look like, but at this point, Rodgers coming to Las Vegas feels like a long shot,” Silver said.

Silver later on said that the Raiders are among a group of teams interested in former 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Former Niners starter Jimmy Garoppolo, an unrestricted free agent, is seeking a mit-to-high-level starter’s contract, with the Houston Texans regarded as the likeliest destination among a group of interested teams including the Raiders and Panthers,” Silver said.

The 49ers are waiting to see the status of Brock Purdy’s elbow after he gets surgery on Wednesday, according to Silver. The team will consider adding a veteran quarterback depending on the outcome.

“The 49ers – depending upon the outcome of incumbent starter Brock Purdy’s elbow surgery, which is slated for Wednesday – will be seeking a veteran to pair with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance,” Silver said. “Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett and Andy Dalton are among those being considered.”

So the 49ers are looking at the cheaper options and playing it by ear with Brock Purdy getting surgery.