By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers currently find themselves in the middle of a seven game win streak, despite being forced to start their third-string quarterback Brock Purdy in their past two games. It seemed like Purdy was set to lead the 49ers under center for the rest of the season, but it sounds like Jimmy Garoppolo is progressing back from his injury faster than expected.

Garoppolo was initially expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season with a foot injury he picked up in Week 13, which forced Purdy into action unexpectedly. Purdy has proceeded to lead the 49ers to three straight wins, including that Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins, but the 49ers may have a bit of a conundrum on their hands with Garoppolo rumored to be nearing a return to action.

The #49ers are still holding out hope that Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to play in the postseason. Despite how well Brock Purdy is playing, according to @JayGlazer Garoppolo will have his walking boot removed next week and the team will test him. pic.twitter.com/Ya1qZtvink — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo’s status was initially worth paying attention to for the 49ers, but Purdy had been so good that everyone has forgotten about Garoppolo. When you beat three playoff teams in the Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Seattle Seahawks in your first three games of action, most of the concerns with your team tend to get swept under the rug.

While it still seems like Garoppolo isn’t necessarily close to returning, if he is able to return at any point this season, it would put the 49ers in quite a bind. On one hand, Purdy has been so solid since taking over, but Garoppolo has the postseason experience that could help San Francisco make a deep playoff run. This isn’t worth fretting over now, but the Niners may have a huge quarterback decision to make in the next few weeks.