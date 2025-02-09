The New York Jets are ushering in a new change it seems, as reports have surfaced suggesting that Aaron Rodgers will not be returning to the team in 2025. Likewise, it doesn't look like Davante Adams will be back either after he was brought in to help Rodgers out in the passing game. However, even if their time with New York is up like it appears to be, that doesn't necessarily mean they are done playing alongside each other.

With Rodgers appearing to be shown the exit door as a new regime comes into town for the Jets, Adams is expected to be let go of as well. And while that may seem like a surefire sign that these two will not be on the same team next season, it looks like they could try to reunite with each other again should New York actually end up moving on from the both of them.

“With the Jets and QB Aaron Rodgers headed for a split, sources say, don’t be surprised if they move on from Davante Adams (with his huge cap number), too. They could reunite elsewhere,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Davante Adams left his 2025 contract unchanged and his $38.3M cap number is untenable. He’d have to agree to a new deal to stay. And with Aaron Rodgers moving on, Adams likely will, as well. Adams would like to be on the West Coast, I’m told.”

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams could still team up despite Jets split

While the Jets are moving on from Rodgers, it doesn't seem like he intends on retiring just yet, meaning he'd be looking for a new home in free agency. Adams could end up looking to land where his favorite quarterback goes, even though things did not play out as expected for this duo in 2024.

Given their poor results with New York, it's fair to wonder what level of interest these two will garner if they hit the open market. While the Jets struggled in 2024, Rodgers and Adams remained productive, and should they become available like they are expected to be, they will be two of the biggest names on the move this offseason.