The New York Jets were one of the NFL's most disappointing teams during the 2024 season. New York went all in to win with aging QB Aaron Rodgers, but ended up finishing the season 5-12 and missing the playoffs. Now it appears the Jets may be ready to move on from Rodgers once and for all.

The Jets are expected to not move forward with Rodgers as their quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz added that further discussions are expected to happen, but that they will not change New York's decision.

New York has a new regime in charge with Aaron Glenn at head coach and Darren Mougey as general manager. The Jets were expected to make big changes under this new regime, and it appears that will start with Rodgers.