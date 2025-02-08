After his reunion with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets did not exactly go according to plan, wide receiver Davante Adams is searching for his next team. The two teams that Adams is currently showing the most interest in are the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets finding a way to move on from Adams is in their best interest.

“The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable,” Fowler wrote. “A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers — if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. Adams grew up in Northern California.”

Adams had a productive season in 2024, catching 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. Adams would have been the second-leading receiver on the Chargers this season, following Ladd McConkey who finished with 1,149 yards receiving. He would have been the leading receiver on the Rams, beating out Puka Nacua who had 990 yards receiving during the regular season.

Wherever Adams ends up, he will be able to make an impact on the offense and help lead the team to success.

Where else could Devante Adams end up?

One possibility that has been floated around is Davante Adams returning to the Green Bay Packers, where he played the first eight seasons of his NFL career. Packers quarterback Jordan Love likes the idea of adding Adams to the team.

“The playmaking ability that he has,” Love said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He’s just a phenomenal receiver, creates so much separation off the line. That’s his game. Killing guys off the line and making crazy catches.”

Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette is not huge on the idea of the Packers bringing back Adams, however.

“I can’t say I’m an advocate of bringing back Adams,” Dougherty wrote. “The concern is that at age 32, a sharp decline could hit at any time. I’d be more inclined to draft a speed receiver in the first two or three rounds and maybe a cheaper speed guy if one is available on the free-agent market or a veteran at the right price.”

The Packers will want to add a wide receiver in some capacity, even if it is not bringing Adams back.