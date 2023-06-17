A recent report suggested that the New England Patriots attempted to trade for Aaron Rodgers before the Green Bay Packers-New York Jets deal came to fruition. Updates on the rumor were recently reported though.

NFL insider Albert Breer didn't deny that New England had interest in the QB, but did say that talks never gained much momentum during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show, via Jason Ounpraseuth of nesn.com.

With so many rumors floating around it's difficult to tell exactly what occurred. Based on all of the information we've discovered, it seems likely that the Patriots had some interest in Aaron Rodgers, but a deal was never all that close to becoming a reality.

Rodgers has impressed so far with the Jets since being acquired by New York. Head coach Robert Saleh hasn't been shy about praising his new star QB.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When he let it go, I was like, Well, that's overthrown, and then, the ball just kept floating and floating and floating, and it hit the guy in stride. I was like, Oh my God. It was unbelievable,” Saleh said, via Albert Breer of si.com.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are preparing to have Mac Jones battle with Bailey Zappe for the starting quarterback job. Jones is likely to receive the nod, but Zappe could take over starting duties with a strong preseason.

Both the Patriots and Jets will be entertaining to follow in 2023. One has to wonder how New England would have fared if they did trade for Aaron Rodgers though.