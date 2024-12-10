Bill Belichick isn’t the only former NFL coach looking at the University of North Carolina. And Belichick said college football has an interesting landscape. And Adam Schefter provided a big update for the former New England Patriots head coach amid the UNC buzz, according to a post on X by ESPN.

“The two sides are trying to resolve it, one way or another, in the coming days,” Schefter said. “And there have been real meaningful conversations that have gone on, as recently as yesterday. He met for five hours with school officials in the Boston area. Belichick is clearly interested in this job. And it is his inclination that he wants to spend 2025 back on the sideline coaching somewhere. As much fun as he may have had on the Manning cast on Monday night, or with Pat McAfee on Monday, Belichick is at his core a coach. And that is what he would like to do in 2025.”

Coach Bill Belichick hasn’t gotten it out of his system

Belichick is 72 years old, but there seems to still be a coaching fire burning. Belichick spoke recently about how he would run a college football program, according to a post on X by ESPN via Sports Illustrated.

“Let me put this in capital letters,” Belichick said. “IF I was in a college program, (it) would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL. It would be a professional program. Training, nutrition, scheme, coaching, techniques. (They) would transfer to the NFL. It would be an NFL program at a college level. And an education that would get the players ready for their career after football.”

Belichick said he wants to prepare players for the next level.

“It would be geared toward developing the player,” he continued. “Time management, discipline structure and all that. That would be life skills regardless of whether they were in the NFL or somewhere in business. I feel very confident that I have the contacts in the National Football League. To pave the way for those players that would have the ability to compete in the (NFL). They would be ready for it. I have no doubt about that.”

It might be interesting to see how many players Belichick could lure to North Carolina via the transfer portal, which opened this week.

Belichick said conversations with the Tar Heels have been positive, according to profootballnetwork.com.

“We’ve had good conversations, so we’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said.

Belichick won 333 games in his NFL career, winning six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.