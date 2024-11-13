Tee Higgins has been a solid No. 2 receiver with the Cincinnati Bengals, but there's a good chance he could leave after this season and be the main guy somewhere else. There had been trade rumors surrounding the wide receiver during the offseason and the recent trade deadline, but Higgins is still on the team. Going into free agency after this season, Higgins is considered a top free agent, according to ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler.

“Just entering his prime playing years, Higgins is our top free agent for the 2025 class at the moment,” Bowen wrote. “At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, he has the ability to win on the boundary or create matchups from inside alignments. And despite playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati, Higgins has the makeup of a No. 1 receiver. Injuries have limited Higgins to five games this season, but he still has 29 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns.”

Higgins has missed the last three games for the Bengals with a quad injury, and head coach Zac Taylor mentioned recently that he was considered day-to-day. When Higgins is on the field, he's productive and known for making plays.

Will Tee Higgins move on from the Bengals?

During the offseason, it seemed like the Bengals and Tee Higgins weren't on the same page when it came to a contract extension, and they ended up franchise-tagging him. Now, there's a good chance that Higgins will just leave when free agency comes around after the season.

“There's little to no chance Higgins is in Cincinnati beyond 2024,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “People I've talked to feel pretty strongly about that, barring a major surprise. A second franchise tag would cost the Bengals around $26.2 million on a one-year rental. Higgins wanted out of Cincinnati last offseason, and the Bengals will likely allocate resources for a Chase contract. Higgins will have a strong market because of the number of receiver-needy teams and Higgins' WR1 traits.”

Higgins could thrive as the No. 1 receiver elsewhere, and teams that were in the market, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers might take a chance on him. Through his five seasons with the Bengals, Higgins has 286 receptions for 4,025 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Right now, the main thing is for Higgins to get healthy and get back on the field so he can help the Bengals make a push to the playoffs. With a 4-6 record, it'll be a tall task for them to make a run.