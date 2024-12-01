The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a success this season with Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator. They sit atop the AFC North, competing closely with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith has embraced the run-heavy approach with the Steelers, who have been highly effective, averaging 135.2 yards per game. The 42-year-old coach has garnered interest from his alma mater North Carolina to take over head coaching duties.

North Carolina's vacancy is left by Mack Brown after spending the last six years of his career as head coach. The Tar Heels finished 6-6 in the 2024-25 season, after falling to NC State Saturday in the season finale. Smith recently informed UNC that he should not be considered a candidate, sources say, per Ian Rapoport.

“I appreciate it, love that place. But that's not my focus,” Smith told reporters on Thursday about UNC's preliminary phone call this week, per Rapoport. “I've got one of the best jobs in football right now. There's a lot to be said too about (how you) can't put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here.”

The Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, as Smith will continue pushing the offense against one of the NFL's worst defenses.

Arthur Smith to remain Steelers' offensive coordinator beyond this season

Smith has been an ideal fit, running the offense that features veteran Russell Wilson and a strong running back duo in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. He's helped Pittsburgh restore the balance that they were missing last season. It makes sense why he wouldn't dare leaving his current situation, as the Steelers' sheer defensive dominance allows him to better manage the playcalling.

Smith has built a more robust resume as an offensive coordinator, rather than as a head coach. The Atlanta Falcons moved on from him after three seasons, as they finished with a 7-10 record in the 2023-24 campaign. But he turned the Tennessee Titans into one of the best NFL offenses in 2019 and 2020, so it's likely that he feels content in his current role.