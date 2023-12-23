Can the Buccaneers playmakers go off against the Jaguars?

With a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, both teams will really want this win as they fight for their division titles. Prior to the Buccaneers-Jaguars game, we'll make three Buccaneers Week 16 predictions.

The Buccaneers finally have a clear lead over the NFC South after defeating the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers in back-to-back weeks. Overall, the Bucs have won three straight and control their own destiny heading into the playoffs. At 7-7, the Bucs have a lead over both of their top NFC South competitors. They beat the 6-8 Falcons a couple weeks ago after losing to Atlanta earlier in the year, and will a chance to sweep the Saints if they win in Week 17. If the Buccaneers follow through and win the division, they'll advance to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, and the first since Tom Brady retired.

In front of all the Buccaneers goals is a matchup versus the Jaguars. The Jaguars are 8-6, but have lost three straight games to other AFC playoff competitors. They still have the lead over their own division, but are jeopardy of losing that with another loss. The good news for Jacksonville is quarterback Trevor Lawrence has cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Bucs. Jacksonville is coming off a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens, in which they only scored seven points despite making it into the red zone multiple times. This won't be good against the Bucs defense, which ranks fourth in red zone defense. For the Bucs, if they can take advantage of the Jaguars struggling red zone offense, they'll improve their chance at winning.

If the Buccaneers win and improve to 8-7, they'll seriously improve their shot at the playoffs and look like more of a threat heading into January. If they lose, they'll be in danger of letting Atlanta and New Orleans back in the division race. With that in consideration, let's check out our Buccaneers Week 16 predictions.

Baker Mayfield throws 3+ touchdowns

Baker Mayfield was phenomenal last week against the Packers defense. Mayfield went 22-28 and threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns while hitting a perfect 158.3 passer rating. It was his first four touchdown game of the season and just his second game in 2023 with over two touchdown passes. Mayfield has gotten hot over these past few weeks, and will play with confidence amid their three-game winning streak.

Mayfield also has a good shot at putting up numbers this week because he's going up against the Jaguars pass defense which ranks fourth-last in the NFL. After Mayfield tore up Green Bay last week, he has the opportunity to do the same against Jacksonville.

Rachaad White picks up 150+ scrimmage yards

The Bucs have found a balance on offense they haven't had for much of the year. Their rushing offense has ranked in the bottom five for much of the year, but has gotten going thanks to the increased touches given to Rachaad White. White has rushed for at least 80 yards in each of the past four games, putting up 130 scrimmage yards in the past two.

With the Jaguars defense not playing up to their potential in recent weeks, look for White to continue putting up big numbers. Not only is he productive between the tackles, but in the passing game as well. If the Bucs are smart, they'll make sure White gets rolling early in this crucial game.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans scores 2+ touchdowns

Mike Evans has done it again. For the tenth straight year, Evans has gone for over 1,000 receiving yards, now setting the record for the most consecutive 1,000 yards to start a career. Evans has been a model of consistency, and one of the most underrated receivers over the past decade.

This week, look for Evans help his team to another playoff berth by putting up touchdowns. The big-bodied receiver has always been a red zone threat, which he can take advantage of against the Jaguars defensive backs, who are all at least four inches shorter than Evans. He's also had a knack for getting into the end zone. He has 11 touchdowns this year, and has at least one touchdown in five of the past six games.