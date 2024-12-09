The Chicago Bears have not had the 2024 season that they imagined during the offseason. Chicago is 4-9 heading into Week 15 and they have lost seven straight games. To make matters worse, the Bears got embarrassed by the 49ers on Sunday. It is safe to say that many Bears fans have turned their eyes towards next season.

Chicago is rumored to have big plans for this coming offseason. The Bears have fired both Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and will need to find replacements. An article by the Chicago Tribune suggests that the Bears may be willing to write a blank check to their next head coach.

Two Bears sources said President and CEO Kevin Warren will likely have the green light to spend as necessary to make the right hires. That includes a new head coach and his assistant coaches as well.

Chicago's coaching search will be led by Warren and general manager Ryan Poles.

Poles will reportedly have the final say on the hire, but Warren expressed that he will be intimately involved in the process as well.

“Ryan is the general manager,” Warren said. “He’s head of football operations, so he would have the final say if it ever got to that point. But I’m confident that we will work through it. The good thing about it is so long as we keep the center of our decisions what’s in the best interest of the Chicago Bears, our players, as we go forward it will become clear as far as who is the person who should lead this franchise from a football standpoint and a coaching standpoint.”

Which head coaching candidates will the Bears pursue this offseason?

The Bears may have their pick of the litter during this spring's head coach hiring cycle.

In addition to bringing plenty of cash to the table, Chicago is also an attractive landing spot for a few other reasons. GM Ryan Poles has done a great job of building the roster and has the team in position to compete in 2025.

The presence of rookie QB Caleb Williams is another big plus for the Bears. Williams has a ton of upside and could become one of the NFL's best QBs with the right coaching staff around him.

But who could the Bears have their eyes on?

The Bears are expected to target an offensive-minded head coach who can develop Caleb Williams.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the most likely name to be at the top of the list. He has been the most coveted head coaching candidate for a couple of years now. Johnson fits the bill of being offensive-minded and has proven he can design a bespoke offensive system to get the most out of his quarterback.

Bills OC Joe Brady and Ravens OC Todd Monken also makes sense for similar reasons. Monken especially could be a good fit if the Bears want someone with previous head coaching experience. That would also put Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury into the conversation.

It will be interesting to see how Chicago approaches their head coaching search this spring.