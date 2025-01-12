After firing Matt Eberflus midway through the season, the Chicago Bears are searching far and wide for their next head coach. Eberflus' replacement could even end up being a national champion.

The Bears have shown strong interest in Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Chicago will need to be patient for an opportunity to talk to Freeman. But if that chance comes, the Bears' decision makers will be ready.

“The team wants to interview Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman for the job. Obviously unlikely that he would entertain NFL overtures prior to the [College Football Playoff National Championship]. But the Bears have down extensive research for months on Freeman. Would not be a shock if at some point he at least considers going to the NFL.”

The Bears have been connected to Freeman in the past. However, Pelissero's report confirms that the team is truly interested in him as a head coach possibility. It would take quite a bit to pry Freeman away from Notre Dame, no matter the outcome of the championship game. Still, Chicago isn't ruling out hope and still has the 39-year-old towards the top of their wish list.

Marcus Freeman has been the Fighting Irish's head coach since 2021. He previously served as the team's defensive coordinator, a role he has held at Cincinnati and Purdue. During his time at Notre Dame, Freeman's teams have put up an impressive 33-9 record. The Irish have made a bowl game every year under Freeman.

Now, Notre Dame has their biggest test yet, a matchup against Ohio State in the national championship. A win would put Freeman in the history books forever and cement his place in Notre Dame lore.

Maybe that convinces him to stay, to build on that and truly become a legend in South Bend. Or, he could take the Jim Harbaugh approach and bounce when he is on top. A loss holds the same merit. Either he comes back to fix what was wrong and run it back, or look for another opportunity to prove himself.

Freeman can find that chance with the Bears, who are extremely interested in a union. The first step is locking in an interview. While Chicago has cleared their schedule, they still don't know if Freeman will show.