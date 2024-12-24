With the Chicago Bears' season going nearly as poorly as it could after all of the preseason hype surrounding Caleb Williams and the offense, fans are already looking at the 2025 season. One of the first orders of business for this Bears team is to build up the interior of their offensive line, and this team is rumored to let Teven Jenkins walk in free agency, per Brad Biggs on 670 The Score.

“Well, I believe for a while that the focus is going to be guard-to-guard, at least to start with. They really need to firm up that interior. I don't believe they will be inclined to attempt to re-sign Teven Jenkins, who left [Sunday's] game with a calf injury. Guys, he's been on the injury report with five different body parts this season. I think he needs a fresh start elsewhere. I think the best-case scenario for Teven might be a one-year prove-it deal to go out and show that you can get on the field and stay on the field. I just don't know that that's the case these days. I've never seen an offensive lineman leave games with such regularity. So, they need to firm up the pocket. They need two new starting guards. They need to address the center position.

“Could it potentially involve some guys on the roster as competition or depth? Yeah, I mean, you're not going to be able to go out and get yourself seven or eight new offensive linemen, but they've got the draft capital, right? Right now, they're looking at three picks in the top 41, I think it is, based on current standings, four picks in the top 73 or so, and they've got some cap space. I don't know that there's going to be a superstar lineman available in free agency. I kind of doubt that.”

And with Jenkins' lack of availability since being drafted with the 39th pick in 2021, the Bears could be looking elsewhere for offensive line help in order for their quarterback to continue developing.

In his four seasons with the Bears, Jenkins has yet to log a full season of availability.

2021: six games, two starts

six games, two starts 2022: 13 games, 11 starts

13 games, 11 starts 2023: 12 games, 11 starts

12 games, 11 starts 2024: 14 games, 14 starts

And as Biggs said during his time with 670 The Score on Monday, Jenkins has been on the injury report with five different body parts in 2024 alone.

For a team with as many holes in their interior offensive line as the Bears, Jenkins' injury-ridden body of work through four seasons makes it hard to believe he deserves a second contract.

With that, Jenkins is an impressive offensive lineman when he's on the field. He plays physically, making for a quality-level guard when he's healthy.

Considering the lack of depth in free agency at the position, Jenkins could get a team-friendly deal from the Bears, loaded with requirements based on playing time.

With Williams' development as a top priority for the Bears moving forward, his protection must improve, making this team's decision on Jenkins' upcoming contract an important one.