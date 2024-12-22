Already facing offensive line injuries coming into the game, Caleb Williams had to be shaking his head. And then the Chicago Bears' offensive line crumbled to shambles with injuries versus the Lions.

The news didn't stop there, according to several posts on X by Brad Biggs.

“They have the cart out to help Braxton Jones. Looks like he's getting an air cast. Got rolled up in a violent way.”

Larry Borom in at left tackle

#Bears LG Teven Jenkins has been replaced by Jake Curhan.

#Bears OL Teven Jenkins (Calf) is Doubtful to return.

Also, a post by Bears Communications.

#Bears OL Braxton Jones (Ankle) has been ruled Out.

Bears QB Caleb Williams battling tough protection scenario

The constant losing hasn’t been easy for Caleb Williams. He said it has been “interesting,” according to espn.com.

“It's … interesting, is the way I put it,” Williams said. “I've never had a streak like this of losing. So I ask questions. I do understand that this is, one, my first time being a part of something like this, of losing and this streak going. So I ask questions to the guys that may have lost a bunch of games in a row like this or had losing seasons. I ask them questions because the more knowledge that I have prepares me for the future if this ever comes close to something like this again.”

Williams has been able to perform better of late despite the losing and the injuries. Since Brown took over as the play-caller, has seen increases in QBR (from 40 to 70), completion percentage (61% to 66%), yards per attempt (6.1 to 6.9), abnd touchdown-to-interception ratio (9-5 to 7-0).

“He's not playing scared,” Brown said. “He's ripping some footballs into tight windows. I think it's probably even more impressive. It's not like he's sitting back there not taking an opportunity. (He’s) taking chances down the field.

“We always talk about trying to find ways to be aggressive, not reckless. There is a fine line between the two of them. I think his progression when it comes to understanding the offense operation-wise, but also just let it rip, has been positive for us.”

In the first half of Sunday’s game, Williams completed 13 of 21 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears trailed 27-14 at the break.