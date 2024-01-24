The Bears could reunite Montez Sweat and Chase Young in Chicago for the upcoming season.

The Chicago Bears swung a major trade when they landed Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders. But with more money to spend and more holes to fill, the Bears aren't stopping at just Sweat.

Chicago signed Sweat to a four-year, $98 million contract extension. Still, the Bears have 10th-most cap space in the league entering the 2024 season with just under $50. Some around the league believe Chicago could make a run at Sweat's former teammate Chase Young in free agency, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

While Sweat was traded to the Bears, Young was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers at the deadline. Over 16 games total in 2023, Young racked up 25 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks. Now, Young and the 49ers will be competing for the NFC Championship.

Sweat only played just nine games with the Bears, in that time he racked up 25 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and and six sacks. Between his time with Chicago and the Commanders, Sweat notched 57 tackles, 25 quarterback hits and 12.5 sacks.

But even with Sweat's outburst, the Bears ranked 31st in the league in total sacks with 30. While their sack numbers were low, Chicago did see a massive improvement on defense, ranking 12th in the league by allowing 324.2 yards per game. In 2022, the Bears ranked 29th by allowing 375.9 YPG.

Still, adding Chase Young would give the Bears another explosive piece on the defensive side of the ball. While it didn't work out in Washington, a Montez Sweat-Chase Young combination would give Chicago scary front line for any opposition. With money to spend, Sweat and Young could reunite with the Bears in 2024.