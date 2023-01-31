Only one game remains in the 2022-23 NFL season, Super Bowl LVII. After the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out in Arizona on February 12th to determine a champion, the sun will set on yet another season. With 30 teams already already in the offseason and the other two not far behind, it’s about time to look ahead.

Out of all the assets a team can have, cap space is arguably the most important. It allows teams to sign free agents, swing big trades and maybe take advantage of some of their cap-strapped foes. With that in mind, here is every team’s cap space heading into the 2023 offseason.

1. Chicago Bears: $98,638,266

The Bears not only have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the most cap space in the league by a country mile. Most of that cap space should go towards surrounding Justin Fields with more talent, but replenishing the defense after trading away pieces at the deadline wouldn’t be a bad idea either. Aside from David Montgomery, Chicago doesn’t have many big-name players about to hit the market.

2. Atlanta Falcons: $56,399,608

While the rest of their division is deep in the red, the Falcons have plenty of cap space. In fact, they’ll likely have more after cutting ties with Marcus Mariota, which seems inevitable after his late-season benching. Their cap space should probably go towards improving the defense, unless they can swing a deal for a certain QB in Baltimore.

3. Cincinnati Bengals: $44,533,599

At first glance, a Super Bowl contender like Cincinnati with this much cap space may want to spend big to get over the hump. However, it’s important to note that Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are all due for big extensions in the next couple of years. Due to this, the Bengals will have to budget effectively to ensure they can pay their young stars down the line. The secondary also figures to look very different next season, with three starters about to hit free agency.

4. New York Giants: $44,416,480

Most of the Giants’ cap space will likely go towards re-signing Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, both pending free agents. Other starters such as Fabian Moreau and Julian Love are also about to hit the market, so New York’s cap space isn’t as plentiful as it may seem. If the Giants have any room left after re-signing their own free agents, they should look to improve their barebones wide receiver group.

5. New England Patriots: $37,982,722

Despite spending big in free agency lately, the Patriots still have a good amount of cap room to spare. Their biggest pending free agents include Jakobi Myers, Isaiah Wynn, Devin McCourty and Jonathan Jones, but Belichick has never been afraid to let his players walk and conserve cap space. This should be an interesting offseason for the Patriots as they try to regain their past glory.

6. Houston Texans: $37,121,466

Houston has a good amount of pending free agents, but very few of them are must-sign players. The Texans also aren’t in position to sign big names on the market, as they are still in the midst of a deep rebuild. Most of their additions will come from the NFL Draft, so expect to see them high up on this list again next year.

7. Seattle Seahawks: $31,340,071

The Seahawks must use a good chunk of they cap space on a quarterback, as they currently don’t have a single one signed for next season. That quarterback will likely be Comeback Player of the Year finalist Geno Smith, but other options are on the table, too. Aside from that, Rashaad Penny is the only big free agent, so Seattle could spend a bit if it has some leftover cap space.

8. Baltimore Ravens: $28,763,873

Baltimore has one goal above everything else this offseason: Re-sign Lamar Jackson. The 2019 MVP is a pending free agent, and he will command a massive deal, likely more than the Ravens can currently afford. Retaining Marcus Peters is also key, but nothing else matters until the Ravens lock up their star QB.

9. Las Vegas Raiders: $18,439,005

The Raiders will likely have more cap space after they inevitably trade Derek Carr and his massive contract (although they will still take a dead-cap penalty). However, a good chunk of that new cap space will almost certainly go towards finding a new quarterback. Josh Jacobs is also a big free agent, but considering how risky signing a running back to a second contract is, it wouldn’t be too surprising for Vegas to let him walk.

10. Detroit Lions: $15,851,119

Detroit has some big free agents to re-sign, including Jamaal Williams and Alex Anzalone. However, those players shouldn’t break the bank, and the Lions may have some cap space left over. If they play their cards right, the Lions could be a playoff team next season.

11. San Francisco 49ers: $13,697,380

San Francisco has surprisingly few big free agents, with Jimmy Garoppolo, Jimmie Ward and Samson Ebukam being some of them. The quarterback position looks a bit murky after Brock Purdy’s injury diagnosis, so there’s a chance they address that. However, the 49ers don’t have many pressing needs, and should be content to run it back next season.

12. Arizona Cardinals: $13,464,247

The Cardinals are about to enter a rebuilding period, and will likely have even more cap space by the time free agency begins. With DeAndre Hopkins and more possibly on the way out, it will likely be an offseason of change in Arizona. At least the Cardinals landed the third overall pick to draft a future franchise cornerstone.

13. Denver Broncos: $12,017,090

Despite the Broncos’ awful 2022 season, they still have to try to be competitive with the massive extension they signed Russell Wilson to last offseason. The good news is they don’t have many key free agents, with Kareem Jackson and Alex Singleton being two of the biggest. This will be an interesting offseason for George Paton and co. as they attempt to right the ship.

14. Kansas City Chiefs: $11,980,422

Even though they’ve been the best team in the NFL over the last five years, the Chiefs are still operating with positive cap space. The Tyreek Hill trade last offseason may have hurt at the time, but it provided Kansas City with some crucial cap flexibility. Key free agents this offseason include JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Orlando Brown Jr. and Juan Thornhill. General manager Brett Veach deserves a ton of credit for keeping this team a contender while staying out of the red.

15. Indianapolis Colts: $11,877,512

Chris Ballard has always been a conservative spender, so it’s no surprise Indianapolis has this much space. The team’s biggest free agent is Yannick Ngakoue, who had a strong first season in Indy before going on IR. While the Colts could opt to spend this offseason, the more likely path is they save it for when they need to re-sign Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. and others next year.

16. Washington Commanders: $6,841,714

Washington’s biggest goal of the offseason should be to re-sign standout defensive tackle and pending free agent Daron Payne. Aside from that, they should also sign Cole Holcomb, another pending free agent, and free up some money to re-sign Montez Sweat and others next year.

17. Philadelphia Eagles: $4,808,160

The last team with positive cap space also happens to be one of the two teams left standing. However, that cap space will likely disappear very quickly, as Miles Sanders, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson are all free agents, in addition to some other depth players. Not to mention, Jalen Hurts is also eligible for a massive extension this offseason.

18. New York Jets: $-2,874,607

The Jets are somehow in the red despite their lack of recent success. However, the silver lining is they don’t have many pending free agents, except for three starting offensive linemen. New York will likely free up even more space to look for an upgrade at quarterback this offseason.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: $-3,559,887

The Steelers could easily get under the cap with just a couple of moves, such as cutting Mitchell Trubisky. Pittsburgh doesn’t have many free agents this offseason, but players like Cameron Heyward and Diontae Johnson are due soon. Re-signing them and others will require the Steelers to be careful with their money.

20. Dallas Cowboys: $-7,613,887

Tony Pollard, Dalton Schultz and Leighton Vander Esch are some of the Cowboys’ biggest free agents this offseason, and they will need to pull some cap gymnastics to retain them. That’s not even mentioning Trevon Diggs, who is due a major pay bump after next season. The massive contracts for Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and Michael Gallup make navigating the cap difficult for Dallas.

21. Carolina Panthers: $-9,562,644

Carolina will likely be content to let most of its free agents go this offseason, as none are irreplaceable. The Panthers would be wise to save up for next NFL offseason, when Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn and others will be free agents.

22. Miami Dolphins: $-12,780,861

Miami has a lot of money invested in Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and others, which could complicate matters. Mike Gesicki is the main free agent this offseason, with Christian Wilkins and Connor Williams among next year’s list. There’s also the matter of Tua Tagovailoa, who has another year guaranteed plus a fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

23. Cleveland Browns: $-14,277,417

The Deshaun Watson contract, worth roughly $55 million annually, will not make navigating the cap easy for Cleveland. Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and Myles Garrett are also making a pretty penny, but they have more than earned it. The good news for the Browns is that most of their key players are at least two years away from free agency.

24. Los Angeles Rams: $-15,025,453

The Rams went big on extensions last offseason, so it’s no surprise to see them among the NFL teams in the red. Taylor Rapp and Troy Hill are among the key free agents this offseason, but the core players are here for the long haul. That is, unless LA decides to trade one of them to free up some money.

25. Green Bay Packers: $-17,552,478

Whatever happens with Aaron Rodgers will decide a lot about the Packers’ cap situation. Even if they part ways with him, he will still leave a massive dead-cap penalty for Green Bay. Key free agents this offseason include Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan and Adrian Amos.

26. Los Angeles Chargers: $-19,792,446

Much like the Bengals and Eagles, the Chargers also have to save up to extend their young quarterback soon. Unlike those teams, Los Angeles already has a lot of money invested elsewhere on the team. They have no big free agents this offseason, but the Chargers may have to make some difficult cuts to get out of the red.

27. Buffalo Bills: $-20,517,492

Josh Allen’s monster extension kicks in next season, raising his cap hit by roughly $23 million. Buffalo’s biggest free agent this offseason is Jordan Poyer, who might be difficult to re-sign with the Bills’ cap constraints.

28. Minnesota Vikings: $-21,211,469

Minnesota’s list of free agents includes Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson, but more importantly, Justin Jefferson is eligible for an extension. The Vikings will have to free up the money to retain their superstar wideout somehow, and that might get complicated. The fact that T.J. Hockenson, Eric Kendricks, Cameron Dantzler and others are free agents next year doesn’t help matters.

29. Tennessee Titans: $-23,687,933

Ryan Tannehill’s cap hit of over $36 million is really not helping the Titans here. The good news is that his cap hit, as well as Derrick Henry’s, will decrease dramatically next season, which coincides with Taylor Lewan and Jeffrey Simmons becoming free agents. Still, Tennessee may have to make some difficult choices to get under the cap.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars: $-32,277,191

The Jaguars are somehow more than $30 million over the cap after just breaking out this year (thanks Trent Baalke). With Josh Allen, Shaquill Griffin and Calvin Ridley set to hit free agency next offseason, Jacksonville may need to do something drastic. Trevor Lawrence is also eligible for an extension next offseason.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-55,717,949

Tampa Bay went all in with Tom Brady, and now the bill has come due. The Buccaneers can make some cuts to free up cap space, but this roster will still look very different next season. Brady, Lavonte David and Jamel Dean are just a few of Tampa’s many free agents.

32. New Orleans Saints: $57,384,434

The Saints have been in cap hell for years now, but Mickey Loomis seemingly always finds a way to get them under. To accomplish that this offseason, he may have to part ways with some important players. Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston may be among the players wearing different NFL uniforms next season.