The Chicago Bears have reasons for optimism heading into the future. Chicago saw a lot of promise from QB Caleb Williams during his rookie season. That should increase in year two as he now has Ben Johnson as his head coach. The Bears have a chance to add lots of talent in NFL free agency in March.

Chicago will be one team to watch as they try to add talent around Caleb Williams and tailor the roster to Ben Johnson's needs. The Bears were called a team to ‘watch' related to one Chiefs upcoming free agent who could be the best available player.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes the Bears could make a play for Chiefs guard Trey Smith in free agency.

“Some inside the league are watching Chicago here,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “General manager Ryan Poles, who needs to drastically improve his interior offensive line for new coach Ben Johnson, was in Kansas City when the Chiefs drafted Smith. Several teams have him as the top overall free agent.”

This should be music to the ears of Bears fans. They were already demanding the Bears attempt to sign Trey Smith to beef up their offensive line.

Fowler believes that the Bears could also be in the market for center Drew Dalman.

“As the main guy at the position in a soft market, Dalman has a chance to receive top-three money among centers, surpassing Lloyd Cushenberry III's four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans in 2024,” Fowler wrote.”Chicago needs to address its interior offensive line, and New England also could be among teams looking for center help.”

Bears adding ex-Jaguars OC to Ben Johnson's coaching staff

Ben Johnson continues adding to his coaching staff.

The Bears hired former Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor to be their new passing game coordinator. Taylor spent three seasons as the OC in Jacksonville starting in 2022. He will now work with the rest of Johnson's coaching staff to help elevate Caleb Williams in 2025.

Johnson has already brought in some coordinators but still has several position coach spots to fill. The Bears made 28-year-old Declan Doyle their new offensive coordinator under Johnson. Doyle will not call plays, which will free him up to help Johnson in several other ways.

Chicago also brought in former Saints head coach Dennis Allen as their defensive coordinator. Dan Campbell's coaching staff in Detroit has roots in the schemes used in New Orleans. Therefore, it should be no surprise that Johnson plucked his DC from the same coaching tree.

It will be interesting to see what Chicago's coaching staff looks like when it is completely filled.