Just 14 games into his NFL career, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been writing his name all over NFL history books, though most wouldn't expect it given his 4-10 record. Between losing his head coach, having three different offensive coordinators, and losing eight straight games, there are better ways to begin an NFL career.

However, while he hasn't been a perfect quarterback across the board, Williams is playing at a historic level in one specific area of his game, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press on X.

“Most consecutive losses for a starting QB w/out throwing an INT in any game since merger: Caleb Williams 8 and counting 2024; Cody Kessler 5 in 2016; Jeff George 5 in 1993-94,” Dubow wrote.

Expand Tweet

Though it hasn't looked like it on the surface, his rookie season is a hopeful precursor to why the Bears must prioritize building around Williams.

Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams continues re-writing history books

While currently on a journey to breaking an NFL record regarding completions without an interception, that's not where the historic season ends.

Williams has set Bears rookie records for completions (288), passing yards (2,937), and touchdown passes (17) in 2024, and this train doesn't appear to be coming to a halt anytime soon.

And after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, Williams tied an all-time franchise record with Super Bowl champion Jim McMahon.

Following the loss, Williams went another game without an interception, tying McMahon's record set in 1984 of eight games in a row without being picked off.

Another record Williams looks to break would cause quite a controversy between Bears and Packers fans.

With Williams' interception-less streak reaching 243 pass attempts, he's only 159 attempts away from breaking the NFL's all-time record of passes without being intercepted, set by Aaron Rodgers in 2018.

Rodgers set this record in 2018, leading the league with the lowest interception percentage (0.3%) that season. Through 14 games in 2024, Williams' interception percentage is 1.1%, nearly triple what Rodgers' was when he set the record.

And considering Williams' admiration of Rodgers growing up, it would be quite the feat to overtake his NFL record after being in the league for just one season.

Though the Bears are a mess from top-to-bottom, it's worth noting that Williams is still making NFL history in his rookie year. Chicago hopes they can turn things around in the coming years, but there's no doubt that Williams has been performing at a historic rate, considering the chaos around him.