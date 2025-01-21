The Chicago Bears have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future. Chicago saw steady improvement from rookie QB Caleb Williams throughout the regular season. He now has former Lions OC Ben Johnson as his new head coach. Bears fans have more to get excited about as many around the NFL begin looking ahead to free agency.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released an article on Tuesday that includes offseason predictions from league executives. One of those predictions linked Chicago with Chiefs guard Trey Smith.

“They need help there at guard after the Nate Davis fiasco, and Trey is far and away the best option,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “And they probably need more than him.”

Smith would be a huge get for the Bears. Upgrading the offensive line has to be the top priority on GM Ryan Poles' list. Not only because Chicago's o-line has been underperforming, but also because Johnson is use to having an elite unit after years in Detroit.

Bears fans are already excited about this idea.

Field Yates spoke with CHGO on Tuesday and said that he expects Trey Smith to hit free agency. Bears fans wasted no time in expressing their excitement about the possibility of adding Smith.

The Bears already have a solid offensive nucleus with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift as weapons for Caleb Williams. Beefing up the offensive line, with the addition of Ben Johnson as a playcaller, could fix many of Chicago's offensive woes from the 2024 season.

Ryan Poles sends message to Bears fans after Ben Johnson hiring

Ben Johnson will work closely with GM Ryan Poles in Chicago.

Poles released a statement via the team website on Monday to welcome Johnson to the organization.

“A proven leader with winning pedigree and a mind toward innovation, we are excited to welcome Ben and his family to Chicago as our head coach,” Poles said.

“Throughout our search process, I was thoroughly impressed by Ben's character, intelligence, leadership and ability to connect,” Poles continued. “A progressive offensive mind, Ben's plan for all three phases of our team, which is centered on creating a winning and competitive environment, became evidently clear. Meeting with Ben and gaining an understanding of his process and vision, the more confident we became that Ben is the right leader for our team and that he and I will be great partners in building our team and shaping our franchise for long-term success.”

Poles is clearly excited as anyone else to have Johnson leading the Bears.

It will be fascinating to see how Poles and Johnson approach the upcoming offseason.