With the Detroit Lions proving to be one of the NFL's best at 8-1, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has once again been receiving plenty of head coach buzz. However, he isn't the only member of the Lions who could earn a promotion in 2025.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been a hot name in league circles when it comes to the next head coach hiring circuit, via Jeremy Fowler. His work with Detroit's defense has made him one of the more intriguing candidates entering the cycle.

Entering Week 11, the Lions rank 20th in total defense, allowing 345 yards per game. However, they have been sensational against the run, ranking sixth, allowing 100.8 YPG. Furthermore, the Lions rank eighth in points against, allowing 19 points per game. Detroit has allowed 25+ points to be scored on them only twice in 2024.

The Lions are also operating without Aidan Hutchinson after his season-ending surgery. There will be questions about Detroit's pass game during the hiring cycle. However, Glenn has done a solid job in transforming the Lions into a true defensive threat.

He also comes with a resume that extends way beyond his 2024 success. He has been the Lions defensive coordinator since 2021. Previously, he was the New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach from 2016-2020. Glenn got his start in the NFL as an assistant DB coach with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-2015. He was also a player in the league from 2994-2008.

Coincidentally, the Saints head coach job just re-opened after Dennis Allen's firing. Perhaps a reunion could be in the works. But any team in need of a head coach come offseason seems likely to look Aaron Glenn's way. The Lions are the hottest team in football, and any struggling franchise is looking to get a part of it.

For now, Glenn is focused on continuing to lead the Lions defense and adjusting to life without Hutchinson. But whenever Detroit's season finally comes to a close, Glenn will begin seriously thinking about his NFL future.