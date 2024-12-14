The New York Jets head coach opening received surprising interest from an old rival. Bill Belichick contacted the organization about this vacancy despite recently criticizing owner Woody Johnson. After the Jets fired Robert Saleh midseason, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich assumed head-coaching duties. However, the assumption is that the franchise will be looking for a new leader during the offseason. This decision will come after a poor year with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback.

According to ESPN Staff Writer Rich Cimini, Belichick personally reached out to the Jets' organization about this opening. This news was confirmed after conflict reports came out about whether it was Belichick or his camp that contacted New York. However, a source close to the eight-time Super Bowl champion alleged that it's unclear whether the former Patriots' head coach had a genuine interest in the job or if this move was simply “due diligence.”

Bill Belichick and Aaron Rodgers was the marriage that never was

Bill Belichick coming into the Meadowlands to coach Aaron Rodgers would undoubtedly raise many eyebrows. Two living NFL legends who the public presumes to be past their primes joining together for one last ride could be made into a movie. Nevertheless, this pairing, particularly with the Jets, was never meant to be.

New York technically made Bill Belichick its head coach on two separate occasions. The first time was in 1997 when Belichick was the interim head coach for six days before Bill Parcells assumed the position. Following Parcells' departure from the Jets in 2000, Belichick was hired again as the head coach before bolting for the Patriots' job. This decision has haunted Woody Johnson's organization ever since.

Despite showing some interest, it's doubtful that the legendary coach would ever return to the Meadowlands. Particularly after Belichick unleashed on Woody Johnson's decision to fire Robert Saleh. Johnson is one of the more controlling owners in the NFL and likes to be hands-on in the franchise's day-to-day decisions. That approach does not align with Belichick at all.

For 23 years, Bill served as the Patriots' head coach and de facto general manager. He practically had complete control of the franchise's football operations.

Overall, Bill Belichick's supposed interest in the Jets' job did not lead to anything. The eight-time Super Bowl champion eventually took UNC's head coaching vacancy instead. Nevertheless, this report is another interesting bookmark in the complicated relationship between Belichick and the New York Jets. A franchise that might be in for a complete rebuild without 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers under center.