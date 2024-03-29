After a miserable 2023-24 campaign, which marked his final year with the New England Patriots, all-time great head coach Bill Belichick set out to regroup this offseason.
He was heavily linked to the Atlanta Falcons' vacant position but remained unemployed after all the slots were filled. A break from the never-ending grind probably appealed to Belichick, but he has not had the opportunity to fade into the background during this hiatus.
The buzz-worthy and polarizing Patriots documentary, “The Dynasty,” has kept the legend's name constantly in the headlines. And not for the most positive reasons. Owner Robert Kraft and former players criticized Belichick in Apple TV's 10-parter, which overshadowed his brilliant innovations, schemes and six Super Bowl titles.
Those individuals expressed frustration over how the doc focused mainly on the negative aspects of the Patriots' storied run, but the damage has been done. It is too late for retractions now. The three-time AP Coach of the Year might be looking to fire back, as he is planning to write a book, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.
Could this potential literary work be a scathing retort to all the Belichick bashing?
Bill Belichick likely has many stories to share from Patriots days
A detailed account of Belichick's perspective on the Tom Brady situation and the many controversies surrounding the organization would vault him to the top of the best seller's list. The hooded one is not known for being much of a people-pleaser, however. This rumored book could just as easily center around the history of special teams.
Although he is closed-off to the media and not often inclined to air the Patriots' dirty laundry, Bill Belichick is an interesting figure. His dry sense of humor and quick wit is unknown to most outside of Foxborough, but there is a unique personality he keeps hidden from the public eye. That could all change this year, though.
In addition to this alleged book idea, Belichick could be gracing television screens during the 2024-25 NFL season. But a regular analyst role is reportedly unlikely, per Marchand. There are plenty of viewers who would be fascinated to hear the insights of one of the greatest football minds the sport has ever known.
One has to wonder, though, how much can he accomplish within the next 10 months or so?
Unfinished business in the NFL
The expected plan is for the 71-year-old to return to coaching once the carousel gets going again in the winter. He is 15 wins away from leaping past Don Shula for the most ever by an NFL head coach. Furthermore, the desire to prevail post-Brady could be at an all-time high following a rough couple years with Mac Jones under center.
‘The Dynasty” is probably not going to entice Belichick to retire, either. Should the Buffalo Bills fail in the playoffs yet again, he might have an opportunity to simultaneously exact revenge on Robert Kraft and throw up a metamorphic middle finger to all the doubters.
Whatever his motivations may be, Bill Belichick should objectively have nothing left to prove to fans. No elite coach climbs the ladder without being boosted by tremendous players, and vice versa. Football is truly a collaborative effort with plenty of credit and blame to go around.
Belichick could have the chance to conquer the coaching world again in the future, but in the meanwhile, he is turning the page to a new phase of his life.