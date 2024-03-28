Steve Belichick has a lot of work to do if he and the rest of the Washington football coaching staff hope to replicate the success of Coach Kalen DeBoer. It all starts with figuring out the Huskies' rotations properly and the personnel who best fit their winning culture through recruitment. That means that he will be busy trying to keep the program competitive despite the departures they experienced. The same cannot be said about his dad, New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick.
For some reason, no program in the realm of college football or even system in the NFL has hired Bill Belichick. The former Patriots coach does have some short stints with Nebraska and other speaking engagements. But, that is the most that he'll be doing for 2023-24. Since he is no longer coaching, someone has to take over the family legacy. Coach Steve Belichick was asked about the similarities and differences between him and his father, via Michael Hurley of WBZ Sports.
“I got a job, he doesn't,” was the response that the Washington football defensive coordinator had.
On a more serious note, Coach Steve Belichick did give an answer. It even looks like he doesn't care about being like Bill Belichick.
“But yeah, I mean, I look up to my dad. He's a mentor to me. But I'm myself. And yeah, like B.C. said, excited to get out onto the field and work with these guys and work with kids and recruit kids, and that's kinda it. I'm just gonna be myself. I'm not gonna try and be him,” the Huskies DC said.
The father and son tandem still work together despite no longer being under the Patriots system. Coach Bill evaluated some of the defensive schemes that Washington might run in the upcoming college football season. Hopefully, they can deepen their bond now that one of them is no longer busy.
Washington's biggest problem so far…
The main concern for Washington football is their quarterback protection conundrum. With Michael Penix Jr.'s departure, they do not have a clear-cut solution to assume the role of sturdy signal caller for next season. An option to replace him is Will Rogers. His raw talent is there and it showed in Mississippi State. He once led all of America in all of the passing statistics which included completions, attempts, and yards.
However, the Huskies currently do not have as much talent in their offensive line to protect him. Rogers can throw bombs and execute well in short passes. However, his durability might be put into question. After all, a quarterback can only take some amounts of hits, takedowns, and sacks before getting the wind knocked out of him.
Other schemes and recruitment concerns are going to be fixed eventually for Washington football. But, they are not going to go anywhere without a steady offensive engine that is free from any harm.