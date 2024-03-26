Robert Kraft joined the chorus of many who didn't enjoy the entirety of “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” the documentary series that covered the Patriots' historic two-decade-long run.
Speaking to reporters at the NFL's league meetings on Tuesday for the first time since the docuseries was released, Kraft believed it focused too much on the negative things that happened over the 20-year partnership between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
“I felt bad that there was so much emphasis on the more controversial, and let’s say challenging situations over the last 20 years,” Kraft said. “A little disappointed that there wasn’t more of a real positive approach — especially for Patriot fans who have lived the experience with us.
“I wish they had focused more on our Super Bowl wins, our 21-game win streak. I felt bad there were players who gave hours and hours of interviews, and they only felt the negativity — players like Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison and Matthew [Slater].”
Some former Patriots players stated they didn't like some of the presumed narratives that came out of the series. Harrison and McCourty both believed that it was too harsh on Belichick, saying they had hours of interviews with the director that were left of the documentary.
Julian Edelman came to his former coach's defense on his podcast, while Slater expressed belief that there's more to Belichick than what the documentary showed.
“I'm not sure how I feel about everything,” Slater said on “Games with Names.” “It's tough. I know there's some comments that I made on there that made it seem like Bill was just this very demeaning presence — and he was. But I also want people to see there are multiple sides to Bill. It's tough, because I feel like he's being portrayed in a certain light, and we're painting a picture but we're only showing people part of the picture with coach.”
Kraft has received some criticism, too, for his comments on Belichick in the series as some speculated that he was the creative mind behind, but director Matthew Hamachek has insisted in multiple interviews that the Patriots owner didn't have any say in the documentary.
Robert Kraft responds to NFLPA's negative survey on Patriots
Kraft has also been under fire for the negative responses the Patriots received in the NFLPA's survey, which gave Kraft a D+ grade. He said he was “unaware of how bad” players thought the team's facilities were, but he's promising changes.
“We’ve had a plan and we put in place and we’re committing a whole new facility adjacent to ours that has been discussed with the young leadership team of a building that will be in excess of $50 million that will have the most modern facilities. I was not aware even of this daycare issue. I mean, that’s something that’s fixable and we want to do. Look, the players are the heart and soul of the business. So I’d be very surprised if that didn’t improve,” Kraft added.