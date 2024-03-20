A recent documentary, The Dynasty, was just made to capture the run that the New England Patriots went on during the Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick days. The Patriots created one of the most dominant dynasties that any sport has ever seen. It seems like it should be a good thing, but some Patriots have had a lot of issues with the documentary, and Gronkowksi is one of them.
Rodney Harrison Jr. made some comments about how Bill Belichick didn't get the respect that he deserves in the new Patriots documentary. Rob Gronkowski seems to agree with that as he recently defended his head coach and said that the dynasty wouldn't have been possible without him.
“It was very sad to see Coach Belichick go, because there wouldn’t have been a dynasty, there wouldn’t have been 20-plus years of a winning culture in New England without Coach Belichick,” Gronkowski said, according to an article from Mass Live. “He set the standard. Coach Belichick was the standard. Without him, none of this was possible. There’s no doubt about that. To see him go was sad. I mean, I had a tear. Without him I wouldn’t be where I am today. Every good thing comes to an end, there’s no doubt about that. Now it’s time to flip the New England Patriots and see where they’re going.”
Things didn't always come easy for Gronkowski and Belichick
There's no question that Belichick wasn't perfect when he was the coach of the Patriots, but his players still loved him and enjoyed being coached by him. Gronkowski and Belichick didn't always agree on everything, but Gronkowski noted that he needed experiences like that during his career. He wouldn't change his relationship with Belichick.
“Absolutely not,” Gronkowski said. “I needed that type of experience. I’m so glad I went to the New England Patriots. That fit my lifestyle. That fit my culture. It fit who I am as a person. I believe that I was (destined) to go to the New England Patriots as well. I would not change my first nine years of being with the New England Patriots. I was open arms welcomed by all the New England fans. No doubt about that. They loved me. I loved the fans up there. I loved the culture up there. I love the Boston culture. Boston Strong culture. Just everything about it (embodied) what I represent. It was just an amazing time. All the championships won. I kind of needed that structure as well in my life. I wouldn’t be where I am right now to this day without Coach Belichick being tough on myself and helping me get to the next level at practice or in a game. So I would never, ever, ever change a thing.”
You can say and think what you want about Bill Belichick and the Patriots, but whatever he did worked, and Rob Gronkowski knows it. We might never see a run of dominance like that again in any sport, and Belichick was a big reason why it all happened.