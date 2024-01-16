The Falcons and Bill Belichick have engaged in conversations...

Bill Belichick has been linked with the Atlanta Falcons coaching job for some time now, and by the looks of it, the two sides are getting closer to a potential partnership.

Belichick has officially interviewed for the Falcons head coaching gig just days after he parted ways with the New England Patriots. According to the latest reports as well, the legendary head coach met with team owner Arthur Blank to talk about the role.

It is important to note that no deal between the two has been made. However, there is said to be “mutual interest” and that their conversations are “ongoing,” per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Bill Belichick isn't the only coach that the Falcons interviewed, with Pelissero noting that Mike Macdonald, Steve Wilks, Brian Callahan, Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver are also among the coaching candidates that the team talked to.

Considering Belichick's track record and reputation, he should be a no-brainer hire for the Falcons. Nonetheless, that is also probably what makes it difficult to get him. After all, the 71-year-old will surely have a number of options this offseason.

Bill Belichick to Falcons a high possibility?

As mentioned earlier, Belichick has been mentioned as a possible Arthur Smith replacement even before he and the Patriots went their separate ways. Of course that buzz only grew louder after the six-time Super Bowl winner decided to move on from New England.

Several insiders noted that the Falcons provide what Belichick wants and needs, which makes the partnership a good fit.

“I have been told they will have strong interest in Bill Belichick if, as most seem to expect, he and the Patriots part ways. I've also been told people close to Belichick believe it would be a good fit for him. It's a strong roster that, yes, needs to figure out the quarterback position. It's in a relatively calm market where he could be all about the football. And he'd have a team owner who doesn't meddle in day-to-day affairs. Interesting idea, should Belichick and the Patriots split here in the next couple of days,” ESPN insider Dan Graziano said before Belichick left the New England franchise.

Moreover, former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski recently shared that the Falcons are “coming in hot” for Belichick, so fans shouldn't “expect Coach Belichick to be done from here on out.”

“He's coming back with vengeance. And I've been hearing on the streets the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for Coach Belichick,” Gronk said.

It will definitely be interesting to see if Belichick ends up with the Falcons. Of course he'll have a ton of work to do to bring the team to relevance, but in terms of situation, it could really be a nice change of scenery for him where he can purely focus on football and running the team.

For now, Atlanta fans can only wait and see what will happen. If they miss out on Belichick, the team is at least preparing for other options.

There have been a number of teams that are expected to make a run for Belichick, including the Dallas Cowboys if they end up parting ways with Mike McCarthy following their playoffs exit in the Wild Card round. Whatever Belichick decides to do, though, plenty of eyes will be on the team that he takes over next. That's for sure.