The Atlanta Falcons may be the leading candidates to land head coach Bill Belichick, if he were to depart from New England.

The Atlanta Falcons have been rumored to be in the Bill Belichick sweepstakes, but there are questions surrounding the validity of this scenario. Belichick to the Falcons is starting to heat up, with insiders proving it's certainly an option that fits Belichick's wants and needs if he were to depart from the New England Patriots.

“I have been told they will have strong interest in Bill Belichick if, as most seem to expect, he and the Patriots part ways. I've also been told people close to Belichick believe it would be a good fit for him. It's a strong roster that, yes, needs to figure out the quarterback position. It's in a relatively calm market where he could be all about the football. And he'd have a team owner who doesn't meddle in day-to-day affairs. Interesting idea, should Belichick and the Patriots split here in the next couple of days,” said ESPN insider Dan Graziano.

Belichick with the Falcons seems like an odd fit at first, but knowing the young talent they have on the roster and the ownership group they have in Atlanta it makes all the sense in the world. The Falcons don't have a title-contending roster at the moment, but with pieces like Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts, they're a few clicks away from competing in the postseason.

A coach like Belichick will be able to change the standard in Atlanta and knows how to work with the players he's handed. There's something to build off with the Falcons, a team that went 7-10 despite questions all the quarterback position all season.